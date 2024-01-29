Jana Sena’s Pawan Kalyan raises privacy concerns around AP Caste Census data collection

What’s the news: Dubbing the data collection for the caste census in Andhra Pradesh as a violation of people’s privacy under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, Pawan Kalyan, Chief of the Jana Sena Party, demanded a white paper from the state government detailing the data collection process.

On January 26, 2024, Kalyan wrote to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy asking for details of the “extra Constitutional body called Volunteer System” used to collect such personal data, as well as the safety measures to protect the collected information.

“A white paper must be released which will specify which company will store the caste enumeration and other details collected by YCP government through volunteers. We will think towards analyzing political as well as legal ways on the anti-constitutional programs being carried out by Jagan Reddy’s YSRC Party government,” said Kalyan in the letter.

What is the AP Caste Census? The Andhra Pradesh or AP Caste Census is an ongoing state government initiative that was announced in late January, as per a Deccan Herald report. Similar to the Bihar caste census, this survey aims to provide a caste-based database using a phone app designed by the government.

To Hon.Chief Minister of AP,

Shri Y.S. Jagan Reddy garu…@AndhraPradeshCM Respected Sir, Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. This letter is regarding the sensitive personal data that is being collected in the name of ‘AP Caste Based Census’, through your ‘extra Constitutional body called Volunteer System’,as… pic.twitter.com/YIdplfRysh — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) January 26, 2024

Kalyan raises data security concerns: The letter asks the government about the data security measures adopted to “prevent any misuse of data collected in this manner.” It further also asks the government how it plans to obtain the consent of the people before collecting caste-specific data.

Both of these questions are in line with the provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 which requires any entity seeking to collect and process personal data to get the explicit consent of the user while ensuring security measures as well. It may be mentioned that the details regarding the security measures as mentioned in the Act have not yet been specified by the government.

Originally published in Telugu, here’s a translated version of the list of questions asked by the Jana Sena Party regarding the various aspects of the data collection:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Why did you come up with the intention of this census before the elections?

Why have you not issued any official gazette notification explaining the reasons for this process?

Isn’t this a deprivation of personal privacy, security and liberty which the Constitution gives to all of us under Article 21?

If caste census is your intention, then why do you have sub-caste, income, land ownership details, chickens, goats, cows, buffaloes?

In the context of Bihar government’s caste census in the Supreme Court, why are you wasting public money for your own interests before the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict?

Census is not a short process. It is a process that needs to be done with many experts. How do you ensure that your volunteers have the qualifications and skills?

Don’t you know how such a data collection process in the past—when Cambridge Analytical did it—led to unrest and riots in the society? Do you think we don’t understand that the data will be used for personal reasons?

Aren’t all these symbols of your thirst for power? If not, what are the decisions you have taken to prevent any misuse of data collected like this?

How are you taking data consent from the public? Do you want everyone to submit to your dictatorship?

Using government resources and government machinery for self-interest, is it not damaging to the country’s constitution and democracy?

Kalyan compares Caste Census to Analytica controversy: The letter warns the government that such a data collection process could lead to unrest in the state.

“Don’t you know how such a data collection process in the past when Cambridge Analytical did it, it led to unrest and riots in the society? Do you think we don’t understand that the data will be used for personal reasons?” said the letter.

By this, Kalyan referred to the 2018 incident when Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Christopher Wylie came forward and accused the company of providing political parties in India with a caste analysis in addition to conducting a massive data breach. According to NDTV, the firm’s parent company, Strategic Communications Limited (SCL), carried out caste censuses in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh in 2003, 2010 and 2012 respectively, to understand the caste structure and dynamics within these states as well as to identify swing voters for concerned parties.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read: