India’s Parliament in Review: Key Developments and Controversies of 2023

From over a 100 MPs getting suspended to 10 tech policy Bills getting passed in a single year – a lot has happened in the Parliament over the last one year. There are some moments that took a second to process, like the sudden introduction of the three criminal Bills and the communication Bills being passed at lightning speed.

There were some moments that made us snap our fingers for the MPs:

K Chidambaram calling out Ashwini Vaishnaw’s claim of committee approval of the draft data protection Bill

Shashi Tharoor using up 23 of the 25 minutes given to his party to speak against the Post Office Bill as though predicting the suspension of the MPs

MP Sandosh Kumar’s back-handed compliment thanking the government for not changing the title of the Post Office Bill so MPs from Southern states could actually understand the Bill

And then there were some incidents that still demand clarity even in 2024. Here’s our recap of some striking developments in the Parliament last year. Towards the end, we also have a list of various Bills passed by the Parliament that folks in this sector may want to revise before stepping into the new year.

Some shockers and things to look out for

The curious case of the phantom Parliamentary committee

2023 started off with something akin to a thriller mystery breaking out in the Parliament. In January, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Economic Times that a parliamentary committee had given India’s proposed data protection bill a “big thumbs up.” However shortly after, a member of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram, alleged that the bill was never formally sent to the parliamentary committee. So… who approved the Bill? Our team spent two months trying to find some proof of this phantom committee that Vaishnaw vouched for. What do you think we found?

Here’s how 2024 looks for the gaming industry

There was quite a heated discussion in the Parliament in February on whether and which government has the jurisdiction to regulate online gaming. Congress MP Manish Tewari and IT Minister Ashwini Viashnaw were the focus of this tete-a-tete with Vaishnaw finally stating that not only did the Centre have the power to regulate the sector, it planned to create a pan-India law to regulate online gaming after building consensus with states. This fact – where the Centre has essentially taken over a state subject – coupled with another assertion of the IT Ministry that online games publishers are not intermediaries (bye-bye safe harbor protection) has created a very different playing field for gaming companies now. Will the government come up with its pan-India gaming law in 2024? And how will companies navigate this new law without the anchor of safe harbor?

Will we regulate AI or will AI govern us?

In early December, Minister of State (MoS) for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in the Parliament that the government plans to standardise rules for the use of AI. It seems the recent incidents of actresses being subjected to deepfake incidents has finally jolted the national conscience into action. The Minister’s answer to the Parliamentary questions did not give a set deadline of when these rules will be out or even whether the rules will be in the form of a policy/law etc. To many, the need for a policy may not even seem as urgent – except has anyone ever thought about the extent to which the government is already using AI? Back in April, MediaNama had noticed MP’s growing curiosity about AI, with many asking questions about AI’s role in governance. Based on the government replies, MediaNama had some follow-up questions which you can read here. But seriously, with the government even accepting the use of ASTR to facially scan SIM card users, it wouldn’t hurt for us to keep a sharper lookout for these future rules.

X-nay on Opposition inputs

Remember the Post Office Act that was passed last month? The same one that allows for interception of your mail by a post officer without any explicit penalty? Did you know there was only one Opposition Lok Sabha MP, Congress’ Shashi Tharoor, that said anything to criticise the Bill? This wasn’t because the rest of the Opposition had nothing to say but a result of 146 MPs being thrown out of the Parliament for protesting in the well of the House. Something else, which only those monitoring the Parliament could have noticed, is even the MPs praising the Bill were asked to wrap up their inputs in earnest whenever they began to offer criticisms regarding the interception provisions of the Bill. And this wasn’t exclusive to the Post Office Bill. In the Rajya Sabha, even those MPs giving their inputs on the telecom Bill were asked to finish their speech quickly because the House had to “pass the Bill within the stipulated time.” So mum’s the word we suppose?

Have you read these rejected amendments to India’s data protection law?

Right before its passing in the Rajya Sabha, an MP had in earnest listed many amendments to the DPDP Bill so as to protect people’s privacy. The bulk of this MP’s suggestions focused on notice and consent. To be fair, there could have been more but sadly, the Opposition MPs we hoped would speak about this Bill one last time had opted to step out of the House. The DPDP Act thus becomes yet another law of 2023 that was passed in the absence of the Opposition in the Parliament. Still, it’s worth reading the tweaks the MP had suggested especially considering the DPDP Rules are yet to be released.

New cybersecurity policies likely to come up to address frauds via app stores

Around the end of July, the Parliamentary Standing Committee had come up with five recommendations specifically to address the issue of cyber frauds via app stores. The committee suggested mandatory sharing of metadata by app stores, stringent vetting of apps, verifying developer identity, regular updates of operating systems and promotion of user awareness. These suggestions were part of a larger list of cybersecurity policy recommendations that are likely to be implemented in 2024.

Will we get clarity about APAAR in 2024?

Some of you may remember a directive to state governments by the Centre to “encourage” student enrollment for the ‘Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry’ or APAAR ID. In simple words, this ID is like a master ID card for students throughout their academic journey. But the details of this journey are ambiguous to say the least. MPs asked the Education Ministry about APAAR’s objectives, the Ministry’s involvement in the initiative, etc. Unsurprisingly, the Ministry failed to provide any details, instead citing vague guidelines for the enrolment procedure. Still the details of this new ID are likely to come up in in coming years and its especially important to think of this initiative alongside other government projects like the Education Ecosystem Registry (EER). Why? Because at times these two projects seem to be at odds with each other. For example, the APAAR ID seeks to create a new unique ID for students but the EER in its consultation paper said no new ID will be issued under this registry. So is the government carrying out two parallel education-related projects that are at odds with each other or is one a part of another?

Will we get a monitoring group to keep a check on India’s digital infrastructure for education?

At least on the infrastructure front, we can hope for some clarity in the ed-tech sector of India in 2024. This is because the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education in September, 2023 recommended a monitoring group to assess existing technological infrastructure in higher education institutions. The group could identify gaps in terms of hardware, software, internet connectivity, digital literacy among students and faculty and suggest solutions. There hasn’t been much movement regarding this since but such a group will definitely bring in some calrity in this sector – so here’s to hoping we come across more developments on this front this year.

Is that all?

The announcement of the three new criminal Bills caused about as much hubbub as the news of a Justice League in the DC verse for the first time – though perhaps not with the same sentiment. A major reason for this was the search and seizure concern in these new Bills. After their introduction though, the Bills did go to a Parliamentary Committee for review. Obviously, you’d think there’d be some sort of change to these Bills considering they’re about to replace the IPC, the CrPC and the Evidence Act of India. And when the committee came out with the revisions they showed – barely anything? What’s worse is that with the Opposition MPs being suspended from the House, there was no one to oppose the Bills either? So that’s it, it seems. Welcome to the new normal, 2024.

Bills that were passed in 2023

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023

Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023

Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023

Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023

Post Office Bill, 2023

Broadcasting Bill, 2023

Telecommunication Bill, 2023

Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023

Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2023

