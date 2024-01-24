Isha Tandon On Why OTTs Shouldn’t Be Regulated At Par with TSPs: Meta India Tech Scholars 2022-23

“The question of whether or not OTTs [Over the Top services] and TSPs [Telecom Service Providers] should be regulated at par with each other begins with answering this question: are they even providing the same service for us to say that the same rules must apply for them?” asked Isha Tandon in her research presentation for the Meta India Tech Scholars program (MITS). “I think the most fundamental difference, and the difference that sums up the functional and technical differences between the two, is the method of looking at TSPs as a means [to provide communications services], and OTTs as an end to those means. This is because OTTs cannot function without the network infrastructure and technology provided by traditional TSPs. To say that the two services are the same would imply that they’re substitutable which they are not. Traditional TSPs, I argue, provide the underlying technology over which OTT platforms operate.”

Notably, after much confusion and controversy over the issue, the Indian government clarified that TSPs and OTTs will not be regulated together under the recently passed Telecom Act.

Tandon, a recent graduate of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, further explored the various harms of regulating the two technologies at par, such as heightened regulatory burdens for OTTs, raised barriers to entry, dampened innovation, and increased government censorship. Tandon concluded by recommending that OTTs be separately regulated, and that the regulatory burdens on TSPs be reduced.

MediaNama has once again collaborated with the Meta India Tech Scholars program to bring to you the tech policy research its fellows investigated over the last year. The fellows investigated critical issues of tech policy to understand how they impact and influence India’s tryst with technology. Meta launched this program to provide a research and mentorship platform to law students who are keen to engage in contemporary questions of technology, law, and policy. The law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAM) is supporting the program as a knowledge partner.

Tandon is currently an associate at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Mumbai. She holds a passion for tech law and policy and is also an enthusiast of Alternative Dispute Resolution, having written several papers and won several international and national competitions in the field of ADR.

