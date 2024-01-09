OpenAI on January 8 published a blog post responding to the copyright lawsuit filed against it by The New York Times. "We support journalism, partner with news organizations, and believe The New York Times lawsuit is without merit," the ChatGPT-maker stated. The New York Times in December 2023 filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, becoming the first major news publication to sue the two, arguing that the two companies trained their AI models by infringing on millions of its copyrighted articles. The publication also alleged that OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing can now "generate output that recites Times content verbatim, closely summarizes it, and mimics its expressive style" and Bing also "generates responses that contain verbatim excerpts and detailed summaries of Times articles." The publication shared multiple examples of ChatGPT producing text very similar to its articles without any attribution. All this has deprived the Times of subscription, licensing, advertising, and affiliate revenue, the publication stated. You can read the full lawsuit here. OpenAI disagreed with the claims in the lawsuit, summing up its position in the following four points: The New York Times manipulated prompts to produce regurgitations: OpenAI explained that the regurgitations The New York Times produced in their lawsuit were from years-old articles that have proliferated on multiple third-party websites. "It seems they intentionally manipulated prompts, often including lengthy excerpts of articles, in order to get our model to regurgitate. Even when using such prompts, our models don’t typically behave the way The New York Times insinuates,…
OpenAI responds to The New York Times copyright lawsuit calling it meritless
The New York Times in December 2023 filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, arguing that the two companies trained their AI models by infringing on millions of its copyrighted articles.
