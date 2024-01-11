OpenAI launches GPT Store, an app store for custom versions of ChatGPT

OpenAI on January 10 launched the GPT Store, an app store where users can share custom versions of ChatGPT.

Rumours about this store first emerged in June last year but OpenAI only formally confirmed it in November when it launched GPTs, allowing users to create custom versions of ChatGPT tailored for specific use cases.

“It’s been two months since we announced GPTs, and users have already created over 3 million custom versions of ChatGPT. Many builders have shared their GPTs for others to use. Today, we’re starting to roll out the GPT Store to ChatGPT Plus, Team and Enterprise users so you can find useful and popular GPTs,” OpenAI announced on Wednesday.

OpenAI is still fleshing out the revenue model for the GPT Store and will launch a GPT builder revenue program sometime this quarter. “As a first step, US builders will be paid based on user engagement with their GPTs. We’ll provide details on the criteria for payments as we get closer,” the company said. A solid revenue model will be key to the success of this app store as it will provide incentives to GPT builders.

On the GPT Store, users can browse popular and trending GPTs and also look under categories like DALL·E, writing, research, programming, education, and lifestyle. Additionally, OpenAI will highlight useful and impactful GPTs every week, the company said.

As for moderation, OpenAI has established a review system to ensure custom GPTs meet the company’s usage policies and GPT brand guidelines. Users can also report GPTs that they find harmful or in violation of the company’s policies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Enterprise customers such as those who are on the ChatGPT Enterprise plan or the new ChatGPT Team plan can have a private GPT Store where users within the organisation can share GPTs.