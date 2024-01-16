Election Integrity in the AI Era: Open AI Lists New Measures in preparation of 2024

What’s the news: In preparation of elections across the globe, Open AI – the company that owns ChatGPT – announced its plan to prevent deepfake or similar content impersonating an election candidate, provide transparency on AI-generated content and improve access to accurate voting information. The news comes a month after Google announced its plan for Bard chatbot in preparation of upcoming US elections.

Why it matters: AI-generated content has recently come under the radar of many government officials due to its potential of creating severe misinformation. Taking the example of deepfakes, it is extremely difficult for a layperson to decipher whether a photo or video or any similar content piece is authentic or has been altered by artificial intelligence or AI. Thus, company efforts to identify and flag AI-generated content, especially the kind that may influence local elections, is a welcome step. Earlier, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s Minister of State for Information Technology, had also held a meeting with various social media platform representatives to discuss this issue.

Red team for deepfake and other content: Open said its team is working to anticipate and prevent relevant abuse such as misleading “deepfakes”, scaled influence operations, or chatbots impersonating candidates. For instance, its image-generating DALL·E model “has guardrails to decline requests that ask for image generation of real people, including candidates.”

“People want to know and trust that they are interacting with a real person, business, or government. For that reason, we don’t allow builders to create chatbots that pretend to be real people (e.g., candidates) or institutions (e.g., local government),” said Open AI in its blog.

Further, the company has also disallowed users from building applications for political campaigning and lobbying and allowed users to report potential violations to Open AI.

Transparency around AI-generated content: According to Open AI, “better transparency around image provenance—including the ability to detect which tools were used to produce an image—can empower voters to assess an image with trust and confidence in how it was made.” As such, the company plans to implement the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity’s digital credentials for DALL·E 3-generated images that will encode details about the content’s provenance using cryptography. Open AI is also working on a tool that will detect images generated by DALL·E.

“We plan to soon make it available to our first group of testers—including journalists, platforms, and researchers—for feedback,” said Open AI.

Diverting users to official sites for voting information: For US elections, “ChatGPT will direct users to CanIVote.org, the authoritative website on US voting information, when asked certain procedural election related questions—for example, where to vote. Lessons from this work will inform our approach in other countries and regions,” said Open AI.

Actions by other companies for 2024 elections

Google restricts election-related queries on Bard: In December 2023, Google announced it will begin restricting queries sent to Bard regarding the upcoming US elections. As per a company blog post, Google said plans to particularly focus on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in such cases. Similarly, YouTube will display label on certain content that use altered or synthetic content.

Microsoft to watermark AI-content: In November 2023, Microsoft said it will launch a service where election candidates can digitally sign and authenticate content through digital watermarking. Like Open AI, Microsoft said it would use the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity’s (C2PA) digital watermarking credentials for AI-generated content.

X Corp takes the opposite route and allows political ads: While other companies sought to restrict election related content, microblogging site X Corp (formerly Twitter) in August, 2023, said it will allow political advertising on its platform in the US, reversing a 2019 policy that banned such ads. It will be interesting to see how all these measures pan out this year.

