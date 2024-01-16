wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Election Integrity in the AI Era: Open AI Lists New Measures in preparation of 2024

Open AI will work on to preventing deepfakes, providing transparency on AI-generated content and improving access to accurate voting information.

Published

What’s the news: In preparation of elections across the globe, Open AI – the company that owns ChatGPT – announced its plan to prevent deepfake or similar content impersonating an election candidate, provide transparency on AI-generated content and improve access to accurate voting information. The news comes a month after Google announced its plan for Bard chatbot in preparation of upcoming US elections.

Why it matters: AI-generated content has recently come under the radar of many government officials due to its potential of creating severe misinformation. Taking the example of deepfakes, it is extremely difficult for a layperson to decipher whether a photo or video or any similar content piece is authentic or has been altered by artificial intelligence or AI. Thus, company efforts to identify and flag AI-generated content, especially the kind that may influence local elections, is a welcome step. Earlier, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s Minister of State for Information Technology, had also held a meeting with various social media platform representatives to discuss this issue.

Red team for deepfake and other content: Open said its team is working to anticipate and prevent relevant abuse such as misleading “deepfakes”, scaled influence operations, or chatbots impersonating candidates. For instance, its image-generating DALL·E model “has guardrails to decline requests that ask for image generation of real people, including candidates.”

“People want to know and trust that they are interacting with a real person, business, or government. For that reason, we don’t allow builders to create chatbots that pretend to be real people (e.g., candidates) or institutions (e.g., local government),” said Open AI in its blog.

Further, the company has also disallowed users from building applications for political campaigning and lobbying and allowed users to report potential violations to Open AI.

Transparency around AI-generated content: According to Open AI, “better transparency around image provenance—including the ability to detect which tools were used to produce an image—can empower voters to assess an image with trust and confidence in how it was made.” As such, the company plans to implement the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity’s digital credentials for DALL·E 3-generated images that will encode details about the content’s provenance using cryptography. Open AI is also working on a tool that will detect images generated by DALL·E.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We plan to soon make it available to our first group of testers—including journalists, platforms, and researchers—for feedback,” said Open AI.

Diverting users to official sites for voting information: For US elections, “ChatGPT will direct users to CanIVote.org, the authoritative website on US voting information, when asked certain procedural election related questions—for example, where to vote. Lessons from this work will inform our approach in other countries and regions,” said Open AI.

Actions by other companies for 2024 elections

Google restricts election-related queries on Bard: In December 2023, Google announced it will begin restricting queries sent to Bard regarding the upcoming US elections. As per a company blog post, Google said plans to particularly focus on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in such cases. Similarly, YouTube will display label on certain content that use altered or synthetic content.

Microsoft to watermark AI-content: In November 2023, Microsoft said it will launch a service where election candidates can digitally sign and authenticate content through digital watermarking. Like Open AI, Microsoft said it would use the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity’s (C2PA) digital watermarking credentials for AI-generated content.

X Corp takes the opposite route and allows political ads: While other companies sought to restrict election related content, microblogging site X Corp (formerly Twitter) in August, 2023, said it will allow political advertising on its platform in the US, reversing a 2019 policy that banned such ads. It will be interesting to see how all these measures pan out this year.

Also Read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ