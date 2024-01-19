“…the proposed use of monitoring and surveillance technologies is antithetical to a free and fair election. The extensive deployment of video surveillance equipment will hurt individual fundamental rights, notably the right to privacy and dignity,” the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) wrote in its letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), National Informatics Centre (NIC), and the IT Ministry regarding the NIC’s plans to monitor election processes using surveillance equipment. In December, the NIC issued a tender for the procurement and deployment of surveillance equipment—including drones and facial recognition technology (FRT)—for monitoring election processes during upcoming state and general elections. The tender outlined plans for live webcasting of the voting and counting process and to set up a “centralized command and control center” to monitor the activities in real-time. We have covered the tender in detail here. The IFF has urged the Election Commission of India and the IT Ministry to reevaluate the use of surveillance technologies in the electoral process. It has also recommended against using tools like FRT, and has called for a “thorough privacy-impact assessment to gauge their impact on fundamental rights of voters.” Key concerns raised by IFF in its letter: Surveillance may affect voter behaviour: The NIC has proposed to install IP-based CCTV cameras for live webcasting of polling and counting processes. IFF has pointed out that the “omnipresence of surveillance cameras” may affect a person’s right to freedom of expression and can also discourage them from exercising their right to vote “without fear of…
News
Use of Surveillance Tools During Polls Can Affect Voter Behaviour and Raise Data Privacy Risks: Internet Freedom Foundation
“The Delhi Police has reported a match rate of around 80% on FRT systems… Surely, a 20% inaccuracy rate for a process as vital to India’s democracy as the general and state elections, is far from desirable,” IFF said, raising concerns about the use of facial recognition during election processes.
Latest Headlines
- Indian Army Unveils SAMBHAV— an indigenously developed mobile ecosystem January 19, 2024
- Here are some of the changes Google is making in EU to comply with the Digital Markets Act January 19, 2024
- Cabinet Approves India-Kenya MoU on Digital Public Infrastructure Knowledge Sharing January 19, 2024
- Use of Surveillance Tools During Polls Can Affect Voter Behaviour and Raise Data Privacy Risks: Internet Freedom Foundation January 19, 2024
- E-commerce platforms will soon have to mandatorily implement systems to prevent fake reviews January 19, 2024
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...