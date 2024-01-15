Five years after it was first proposed, the Reserve Bank of India's New Umbrella Entity (NUE) scheme continues to remain in limbo as the central bank has yet to take a final call on whether to shelve it or not. The NUE scheme was a concept proposed by RBI in January 2019 to establish entities to compete with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in the payments sector, since NPCI is a single operator for multiple critical payments systems and there are concentration risks. The NPCI operates India's most popular digital payments system, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The central bank began inviting applications from entities that wanted to set up NUEs in 2020 but hit a pause on the process the next year without any reason despite multiple entities submitting their proposals. In April 2023, RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said that no progress was made because the central bank did not receive any innovative applications. On January 11, 2024, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, reiterated the same but said that a final call is yet to be taken: "I think most of the proposals were just a replication of what the NPCI was already doing. What we were looking for is some new innovative method, some innovation, some value addition to our payment systems, which we did not see. But having said that, we will take an official view on this matter and then we will make the necessary announcements as and when we take the official…
New Umbrella Entity scheme halted because no innovative solution received but final call not yet taken: RBI Governor
RBI has yet to take a final call on whether to shelve the NUE scheme which was proposed by the central bank in 2019 to establish entities to compete with the National Payments Corporation of India.
