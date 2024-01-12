Netflix Takes Down CBFC-Approved Film ‘Annapoorani’ Strengthening Concerns of Rising OTT Censorship in India

On January 10, Netflix took down a Tamil film ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food’ from the platform after an FIR was filed by one Ramesh Solanki, Hindu IT Cell member, who claimed that some scenes in the film had hurt Hindu sentiments. Moreover, according to a report by The News Minute, the makers of the film Zee Studio have also apologised to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in a letter stating that they did not intend to hurt sentiments of “Hindus and Brahmins” and that the film will be removed from the platform until the scenes in question are edited.

Most importantly, the Nayanthara-starrer Annapoorani, which essentially tells the story of a female chef, was approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), before its theatrical release in Tamil Nadu last December, the film’s director revealed in an interview to the New Indian Express. The film was streaming on Netflix from December 29, 2023.

Solanki has filed an FIR under the authorisation of the Hindu IT Cell against the lead actors, director, producers, Zee Studios CEO, and the head of Netflix India Monika Shergill.

I have filed complain against #AntiHinduZee and #AntiHinduNetflix At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios… pic.twitter.com/zM0drX4LMR — Ramesh Solanki🇮🇳 (@Rajput_Ramesh) January 6, 2024

Why does it matter:

Rising instances of censorship of Over-the-Top (OTT) content, over grounds such as obscenity and religious sentiments is worrisome and detrimental to whatever’s left of the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression in India. Similar cases in the year such as the Delhi High Court’s verdict reiterating legal action against makers of College Romance, and directions by Digital Publishers Content Grievances Council asking OTT platform ULLU to take down content indicate a rigorous scrutiny of OTT content based on complaints over largely undefined concepts of morality, public decency, and religious sentiments of only a particular group of people.

What’s more problematic in this case is the fact that the film was taken down despite being approved by the CBFC. Journalist Aroon Deep, who regularly comments on film and OTT-related issues, rightly pointed out on X, “Even the Censor Board couldn’t save Netflix. They’re censoring a film on it after release. Netflix will bend and crawl, but these people will still go after it.”

While platforms now face pressure to proactively review content, the makers issuing a letter of apology and backing down without resistance is also indicative of the tendency to self-censor content. Recently, the Washington Post had also published an article detailing the “culture of self-censorship” in India’s streaming industry over the last four years. The investigation largely discussed how streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime dropped multiple proposed and on-going projects dealing with religion, caste, owing to political pressure. These events restrict makers, and publishers from exploring various facets of creative expression, but the ensuing censorship also infringes upon the users’ right to access information and content that may be instrumental in expanding world-views, or even in building public consciousness about a wide-range of issues that matter.

Alarming provisions of the Draft Broadcasting Bill, 2023:

In November last year, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry released the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation bill for regulating various broadcasting services—including OTT services like Netflix, Amazon Prime—under a single law. In addition to creating confusion about whether OTT services can be classified under broadcasting services, the provisions of the bill mainly strengthen measures for greater censorship of OTT content. The bill requires establishing a Content Evaluation Committee (CEC) and streaming platforms, except those exempted by the government, will be mandated to seek approval of the CEC before publishing their programmes. Further, the government has an upper hand in deciding the criteria for selecting CEC members and also any other details regarding formation and functional aspects of the CEC. This means that the government will have legal powers to take action against content that may not align with their policies, interests, or if it simply goes against their desired public narrative.

