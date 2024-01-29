wordpress blog stats
Netflix Flags Generative AI as a Competitive Threat in Entertainment

Netflix has voiced concerns in an SEC filing about generative AI reshaping competitive dynamics in streaming.

Published

What’s the news: Netflix voiced concern about the impact of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) usage on its ability to “compete effectively” with other companies, in an Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) annual report on January 26, 2024. Generative AI in competition can negatively affect operations: In the abovementioned financial filing, the streaming service discussed how changes in competitive offerings for entertainment video could adversely impact its business. One of these changes was the rapid evolution of technologies like generative AI. “If our [Netflix’s] competitors gain an advantage by using such [generative AI] technologies, our ability to compete effectively and our results of operations could be adversely impacted. Companies also may enter into business combinations or alliances that strengthen their competitive positions,” said the report. Netflix’s concerns come weeks after the European Commission announced its plans to look into potential competition concerns in the generative AI market. The Commission focused on questions like “which competition issues will likely emerge for the provision, distribution or integration of generative AI systems and/or components, including AI models?” Or “How will generative AI systems and/or components, including AI models likely be monetised, and which components will likely capture most of this monetization?” AI content may complicate intellectual property claims: Netflix stated that it uses third-party intellectual property to create its content, merchandise products and market its service. At times, some parties allege Netflix infringes their intellectual property rights in doing so. Netflix said that in this context, the use of new and emerging technologies may…

Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

