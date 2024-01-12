India’s child rights commission summons YouTube over indecent content featuring mothers and sons

India’s National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on January 10 summoned YouTube India’s government affairs and public policy head Mira Chatt to appear before it on January 15 over the failure to curb videos portraying “potentially indecent acts involving mothers and sons.”

This follows recent videos on YouTube that feature challenges portraying mothers and sons engaging in indecent acts like “lip lock challenge,” “lap sitting challenge,” etc. Calling this an “alarming trend,” the NCPCR has asked the YouTube official to bring along “the list of all such challenges running on YouTube and list of channels on YouTube running such challenges involving minors.”

The Commission noted that these videos raise serious concerns about the potential harm they could inflict on the child’s well-being and safety.

YouTube will face the consequences of non-attendance if the official fails to appear without a lawful excuse, the Commission warned.

Apart from summoning YouTube, the NCPCR has also lodged a complaint with the Mumbai police against the video platform. “We had asked several police authorities across the country to take action against users who upload CSAM content and also on the platforms. So far now, the first FIR has been lodged, and we are expecting more in the days to come. We will ensure action against all perpetrators,” NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo remarked.

#WATCH | Delhi: NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo speaks on the FIR against the representatives of YouTube prompting sexual abuse against children. pic.twitter.com/naKfv9HqNK — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024 Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Separately, India’s minister of state for information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on January 11 met with social media intermediaries to discuss child safety online as part of the Digital India Dialgoues. The NCPCR was also part of this meeting.

First #DigitalIndiaDialogue of 2024! Today, had a meeting with @NCPCR_ & Social Media Intermediaries, discussion revolved around PM @narendramodi ji’s govt’s determined objective to make the internet #SafeNTrusted for children. Urged platforms again to have ZERO tolerance… pic.twitter.com/rFmLnM6wo9 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) January 11, 2024

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As a social media intermediary, YouTube enjoys safe harbor for content posted by users, but this safe harbor will not apply if YouTube violates the IT Rules or IT Act, which might be the case here as the NCPCR alleges that the platform did not take down content harmful to children.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read