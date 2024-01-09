National Informatics Centre Outlines Plans to Surveil Polling Booths and Counting Halls During Elections

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has issued a tender for procurement and deployment of surveillance equipment including drones and facial recognition systems for monitoring election processes during state and central elections. The NIC, formed under the IT Ministry, provides IT infrastructure for several e-governance projects and other government websites. The tender outlines plans for live webcasting the voting and counting process and to set up a “centralized command and control center” to monitor the activities in real time. The NIC says that this is being done to prevent unfair practices and maintain law and order at polling stations during elections. “Identification of locations for webcasting – Election Commission desires that web casting should be done from as many Polling Stations and Counting halls as possible. Efforts should be made for webcasting from all Polling Stations and counting halls where internet connection is possible. For this purpose, DEOs should check the availability of internet connection through a landline or mobile broadband connection at each Polling Station and counting halls. Minimum 5% to 10% of the polling stations is to be selected for live webcasting,” the tender document stated. Why it matters: In 2022, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had indicated plans to commission an "analytics-based system that monitors and analyses the conduct of voters at polling booths". During the same time, the Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) had said that it could win a contract for the same for state assembly polls and the 2024 general elections. The state as…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.