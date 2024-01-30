ONDC-based ride-hailing app Namma Yatri expands to Chennai

Ride-hailing app Namma Yatri launched in Chennai on January 29, adding to the growing list of cities where the service has a presence: Bangalore, Kochi (Yatri), Kolkata (Yatri Sathi), Hyderabad, Delhi, Mysore, and Tumkur. Namma Yatri, owned and operated by Juspay Technologies, distinguishes itself from Uber, Ola, Rapido and other auto-hailing services by charging drivers no commission. Instead, drivers can pay a subscription fee of ₹25 per day for unlimed rides or ₹3.5 per trip. Namma Yatri is built following the Beckn protocol, which integrates with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This allows Namma Yatri to be integrated with any ONDC app in the future. For example, if Paytm, which currently allows users to shop on ONDC, decides to offer ride-hailing services, users will be able to book a Namma Yatri ride from within Paytm. This will make more sense when there are more such ride-hailing apps on ONDC because then users will be able to compare and find an option that suits them best, all within one app. Despite the lower commission and ONDC integration, it would be challenging for Namma Yatri to compete with incumbents like Ola, Uber, and Rapido because of the large number of drivers and users that are already using these apps. Namma Yatri said it has already onboarded 10,000 auto drivers in Chennai and plans to add 1 lakh drivers in the next 6 months. The company maintains an open data dashboard with details about the number of drivers and number of…
