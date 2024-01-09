MobiKwik aims to raise ₹ 7,000 million through IPO: Here’s a closer look

Online financial services company MobiKwik is set to go public in 2024, aiming to raise ₹ 7,000 million from a fresh issue of equity shares. Its promoters are co-founders Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Rupikrishan Taku, Narinder Singh Family Trust, and Koshur Family Trust. They all collectively hold 32.96% of the pre-issue shares of the company with Bipin Preet Singh being the largest shareholder of the company, holding 19.26% of MobiKwik’s shares.

This isn’t the first time MobiKwik has tried to go public. The company had previously filed its draft red herring prospectus (DHRPC) with the Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) in July 2021 but had to forgo its IPO plans because of weak market conditions. Notably, the company had planned to raise ₹15,000 million from the fresh issue of equity shares as per its previous draft red herring prospectus but has since reduced its funding goals to less than half of that.

An overview of MobiKwik:

MobiKwik was incorporated in 2008. Its payments business had around 146.94 million registered users and 3.81 million merchants as of the six months that ended in September 2023. The company says that as of the fiscal year 2023, it had the fourth-highest user base in India only falling behind PhonePe (500 million users), Paytm (300 million users) and Airtel Payments Bank (155 million users). In its draft red herring prospectus, the company highlights that it has the largest market share on digital loan disbursement in tier 3+ cities, with these loans making up 74% of its borrower base, which is significantly higher than the industry average of 40%.

Business verticals:

MobiKwik’s operations can be divided into two major segments—

1. Payments business: MobiKwik has a two-sided payments business made up of customers and merchants that both use the MobiKwik app. Users can pay for transactions using the app via UPI, wallet, cards, and buy-now-pay-later (BNPL). MobiKwik also allows for peer-to-peer payments on UPI and MobiKwik wallet. Merchants can offer the MobiKwik app as a payment option for checkout online and in physical stores; they can also use MobiKwik QR codes to accept payments. MobiKwik also offers merchants MobiKwik vibe soundboxes for acceptance of UPI payments and electronic data capture (EDC) devices for point-of-sale transactions.

2. Financial Services business: The company has two digital credit products— MobiKwik ZIP and ZIP EMI. A flagship product of the financial services vertical, MobiKwik ZIP enables consumers to make purchases on credit for a month and repay after a 30-day credit period. It provides ₹ 1,000 to ₹ 60,000 credit limit to eligible customers via its lending partners (which includes banks and non-banking financial companies). ZIP EMI is focused on customers who need a loan amount of anywhere between ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 200,000 and a longer tenure to repay. The loan amount is credited to the customer’s bank account and has to be repaid in 3 to 24 equal monthly instalments. The interest rate on ZIP EMI loans is typically between 18-36%.

The financial services vertical also provides credit to merchants who use its payment solutions. “Our payment solutions and ability to analyse alternate sources of data allow us to offer pre-qualified credit products to these merchants based on their profile and transaction history,” the company says. It offers merchants anywhere between ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 100,000 as loan amounts.

Finally, it also provides investment and insurance services through the following products—

Xtra: This is an alternative investment product offered by MobiKwik’s non-banking financial company (NBFC) partner. Xtra allows customers to invest money directly with retail borrowers.

This is an alternative investment product offered by MobiKwik’s non-banking financial company (NBFC) partner. Xtra allows customers to invest money directly with retail borrowers. Lens: MobiKwik uses account aggregator technology to provide customers with a personal finance management product that consolidates all their financial data into one platform. It provides personalized solutions “based on the consumers’ financial behaviour, capabilities, needs, and aspirations.”

MobiKwik uses account aggregator technology to provide customers with a personal finance management product that consolidates all their financial data into one platform. It provides personalized solutions “based on the consumers’ financial behaviour, capabilities, needs, and aspirations.” Mutual Funds: The company acquired ClearFunds, an online mutual funds platform in 2018, and as such offers advisory services about mutual funds through it.

The company acquired ClearFunds, an online mutual funds platform in 2018, and as such offers advisory services about mutual funds through it. Digital Gold: MobiKwik launched its digital gold offering in September 2018. Through it, the company allows users to buy and sell gold in smaller denominations. MobiKwik customers can also offer small investment plans (SIP) for gold.

MobiKwik launched its digital gold offering in September 2018. Through it, the company allows users to buy and sell gold in smaller denominations. MobiKwik customers can also offer small investment plans (SIP) for gold. Provident fund tracking: This service allows users to track their monthly deposits to the employee provident fund.

This service allows users to track their monthly deposits to the employee provident fund. Corporate agent: The company mentioned that it has received approval from the Insurance Regulator and Development Authority (IRDA) to act as a corporate agent and is also a SEBI-registered investment advisor. MobiKwik has partnered with four insurance companies to offer micro-insurance products on its platform.

MobiKwik’s subsidiaries:

Zaakpay: This is the company’s payment gateway. MobiKwik has invested ₹89.94 million in Zaakpay and has earned ₹5.17 million from consumer payments made through it, as of March 31, 2023. Zaakpay had an income of ₹16.41 million as of March 31, 2023. Zaakpay has received in-principal approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for its payment aggregator business.

MobiKwik Investment Adviser: Provides investment advisory services, financial planning, and consulting on securities. The company has invested ₹5 million in its investment advisory and an additional ₹2.36 million on its business promotion, as of March 31, 2023. The subsidiary has not earned any revenue through consumer payments yet. It had an income of ₹0.42 million as of March 31, 2023.

MobiKwik Credit: Yet to commence operations

MobiKwik Finance: Yet to commence operations

MobiKwik’s financial condition pre-IPO:

MobiKwik has incurred losses of ₹ 1,113.00 million, ₹1,281.62 million, and ₹ 838.14 million in fiscal years 2021, 2022, and 2023 respectively. It turned profitable in the six months that ended in September 2023, earning a profit of ₹ 94.78 million in that period. In those six months, the company had a total income of ₹ 3,873.73 million of which ₹2,439.53 million was from financial services while the revenue from payment services was ₹ 1,371.35 million.

A breakdown of what the IPO proceeds will be used for:

₹2,500 million for the financial services business: This money will be used to provide default loss guarantees to MobiKwik’s lending partners and towards meeting operational expenses associated with the financial services business.

₹1350 million for the payments business: Of this, ₹350 million will go for pre-funding its escrow and biller accounts to provide instant settlements for consumers and merchants. The other ₹ 1000 million will be utilized for the acquisition of new customers and merchants for the payments business.

₹1350 million for research and development of data platforms, ML, and AI: Of this ₹350 million will be for research and development. MobiKwik said that it continuously builds machine-learning models to predict credit behavior on large population sets. Going forward, it wants to focus its modelling capabilities on improving the number of data parameters that are a part of the models and to move to a multi-model framework that captures multiple aspects of a user’s credit profile. It intends to use the other ₹1000 million for research and development in the areas of product and technology.

₹702.85 for capital expenditure of its payment devices business: MobiKwik says this money will be used for investments in hardware such as payment-enabling machines (like point-of-sale machines and soundboxes). It intends to lease out these machines to its network of merchants to strengthen its partnership with them, increase its share of merchant sales and eventually extend financial products like merchant loans. The company has already placed orders for 25,000 soundboxes and 3000 EDC devices.

An undisclosed amount for its general corporate expenses: The company says that this amount will not be more than 25% of the money generated from the issue of shares, in compliance with SEBI Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) regulations. The general purposes it intends to use the money for include investments in subsidiaries, refurbishment, new product development, and meeting exigencies to name a few.

Risk factors:

1. Competition in the fintech market: MobiKwik highlighted that it faces intense competition in the fintech market from players like PhonePe, Paytm, and Freecharge. It says that some of its competitors are larger operationally and/or financially, they have larger consumer bases, and longer operating histories and some even offer products/services that MobiKwik doesn’t. This, it says, could allow its competitors to respond quickly to new technologies or changes in consumer/merchant preferences.

It also mentions that the alternative investment market in India is also highly competitive. “As the Alternative Investment Products industry evolves, the presence of multiple competitors, including large non-banking financial companies, and other lending industry participants, introduces a risk of overleveraging consumers,” the company said. In simple terms, this would mean that the customers would end up with more debt than they can repay. The company says that this could lead to “ increased default rates in the future, posing a threat to the business, financial condition, and results of operations for Alternative Investment Products Distribution platforms.”

2. Dependence on relationships with lending partners: It points out that to comply with the digital lending regulations set out by the RBI in 2022, MobiKwik has to carry out its operations in conjunction with banks and RBI-registred non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Its lending partners include companies like Hero Fincorp, SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd, and Northern Arc Capital Limited. MobiKwik says that its partnership with these lending partners could be negatively affected by issues like an inability to maintain the lending partner’s trust and conduct successful credit monitoring and collection efforts.

As a result of these, its lending partners could choose to acquire consumers directly, develop their own technology capabilities to serve consumers and renegotiate commercial terms of the fee arrangements it has with them. It mentions that any of these situations could negatively impact MobiKwik’s ability to satisfy the demand of its customers, adding that some lending partners have ended relationships with it based on these factors in the past.

3. Dependence on ZaakPay: The company says that it depends on its payment gateway ZaakPay for its payment services and financial services business. “Accordingly, any disruption in the functioning of Zaakpay, even if caused due to factors completely external to us, can adversely affect the operations of our payments and Financial Services products,” it explains. It adds that payment gateways depend on payment networks and are required to ensure compliance with payment network rules and maintain relationships with financial institutions that provide them access to those payment networks. “If Zaakpay fails to comply with the requirements of those networks or sponsors, or if Zaakpay’s relations with those networks or sponsors deteriorate, those payment networks or sponsors could terminate or suspend Zaakpay’s access or impose fines,” MobiKwik says. This could affect MobiKwik’s operations as well as its brand and reputation.

4. Impact of non-compliance with RBI regulations: “The licenses and approvals required by us are subject to numerous conditions and we cannot assure you that these would not be suspended or revoked in the event of non-compliance or alleged non-compliance with any terms or conditions thereof, or pursuant to any regulatory action,” the company says. It says that in case it fails to comply with any of RBI’s regulations it could incur increased costs, be subject to penalties, have its approvals revoked and as a result, suffer a disruption in operations.

MobiKwik mentioned that in May 2021, it had received a notice from the RBI because of concerns related to information technology (IT) compliance to which a reply has been submitted. It also received a show-cause notice from the RBI in 2021 under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 for not maintaining the required net worth. The company clarified that it has submitted a net worth certificate to RBI assuring the authority of its compliance.

5. Factual inaccuracies in regulatory filings: The company mentioned that in the past it has had irregularities in compliance with the RBI concerning the allotments made by us to certain non-resident shareholders. The issues lie in the allotments made 10 different times to companies including Sequoia Capital India Investments, Tree Line Asia Master Fund (Singapore), Cisco Systems (USA), and American Express Travel Related Services Company to name a few.

The company says that it has filed a compounding application with the RBI to correct the errors and has also replied to the clarification sought by the authority on said application. “We cannot assure you that the RBI will approve our compounding application in respect of such contraventions and will not impose any penalty or that the penalty imposed will be reasonable and that it will not have a material adverse effect on our financial condition,” MobiKwik says.

6. Outstanding litigations against the company: MobiKwik has filed 4 criminal proceedings with an aggregate amount of ₹274.93 million being involved in said cases. It also has a case against it where an aggregate of ₹1,617.13 is involved. There are also two ongoing cases against its directors and promoters. Further, the company also has 39 consumer-related proceedings currently pending before various consumer forums. “There can be no assurance that these legal proceedings will be decided in our favor. In addition, we cannot assure you that no additional liability will arise out of these proceedings, and the same could divert our management’s time and attention and consume financial resources,” it explains.

7. Failure of debt collection efforts could adversely affect relationships with lending partners.

8. Failure to effectively deal with fraudulent transactions and illegal activities, which could negatively impact merchant and consumer confidence in the company.

9. Failure to comply with laws and regulations related to consumer data processing (like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and the Information and Technology Act 2000) could result in penalties and increased costs of operations.

