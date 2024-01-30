Pranay Jalan’s Suggestions for Regulating Algorithmic Reccomendation Systems: Meta India Scholars 2022-23

“Algorithms govern practically all the content that we see on social media platforms today, and various studies show that they negatively contribute to the amplification of harmful content,” argued Pranay Jalan in his research presentation for the Meta India Tech Scholars program (MITS). “Even though platforms have taken significant actions, whether voluntary or legal obligations, to curb the amplification of problematic content, there is a growing dialogue that platforms aren’t doing enough, and regulators are taking note of it.”

Jalan, a graduate of Gujarat National Law University, explored how different countries have approached regulating algorithmic recommendations, and the pros and cons of these varied approaches that India should weigh while developing its own frameworks.

MediaNama has once again collaborated with the Meta India Tech Scholars program to bring to you the tech policy research its fellows investigated over the last year. The fellows investigated critical issues of tech policy to understand how they impact and influence India’s tryst with technology. Meta launched this program to provide a research and mentorship platform to law students who are keen to engage in contemporary questions of technology, law, and policy. The law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAM) is supporting the program as a knowledge partner.

Jalan takes a keen interest in understanding the intersection of technology and legal frameworks. While in college, he actively participated in research projects, courses and workshops and completed a graduate certification program on technology policy. His commitment to ethical and responsible use of technology led him to focus on algorithmic accountability—an area where the consequences of technological decisions can significantly impact individuals and society at large. Transitioning into a professional career, Pranay works with a technology team at a leading law firm in India where he continues to advise clients on cutting-edge matters, leveraging his experience in policy, law and technology to provide comprehensive and innovative solutions.

Disclaimer: The title, presentation, research, views and other work associated with this paper are solely those of the author. The same do not and are not meant to represent the views, positions or opinions of Meta, any of its affiliates and / or personnel.

