Anish Banerjee On How Deep Fakes Can Better Regulated By Platforms: Meta India Tech Scholars 2022-23

“There is a very famous Hindi quote, ‘aankhon dekhi‘, which essentially means, seeing is believing,” said Anish Banerjee in his research presentation for the Meta India Tech Scholars program (MITS). “It encapsulates both the interesting and scary part about deep fakes, which is that we are transitioning slowly into a time where we can no longer place reliance or trust in what we see or hear online…While there’s lots of literature surrounding the impact of deep fakes, my paper specifically talks about how frameworks for responsible regulation can be created by social media companies for the regulation of this technology.”

Banerjee, a final year student at the National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata, acknowledged that there are no silver bullet solutions for regulating the hotly contested technologies. However, he added that “ordinary bullets”, in the form of technical, social, and regulatory prongs deployed by social media companies, can help limit their spread and public impact.

MediaNama has once again collaborated with the Meta India Tech Scholars program to bring to you the tech policy research its fellows investigated over the last year. The fellows investigated critical issues of tech policy to understand how they impact and influence India’s tryst with technology. Meta launched this program to provide a research and mentorship platform to law students who are keen to engage in contemporary questions of technology, law, and policy. The law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAM) is supporting the program as a knowledge partner.

Banerjee hails from the city of Mumbai, and his life and passions revolve around the three cardinal Ps: Politics, Poetry and Paneer. When he is not obsessing over Chelsea’s latest football game, he can be seen vociferously debating the state of global affairs. Although Anish believes himself to be technologically inept, he is passionate about tech policy, especially its interplay with Constitutional Law principles. He is particularly interested in the governance of speech online.

Disclaimer: The title, presentation, research, views and other work associated with this paper are solely those of the author. The same do not and are not meant to represent the views, positions or opinions of Meta, any of its affiliates and / or personnel.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Read more

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!