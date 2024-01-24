wordpress blog stats
Maharashtra’s Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police Issue Notice for Social Media Group Admins in View of Communal Violence

The order, reviewed by MediaNama, was issued in view of jokes, videos, statuses, photos that were being shared on social media platforms, regarding a stone-pelting incident that occurred in Mira-Bhayandar ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration on January 21.

The Mira Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police department of the Maharashtra State police issued a warning note on January 2024, stating that action will be taken against group admins on WhatsApp and other social media platforms for dissemination of jokes, forwards, photos, videos, or any content that will fuel communal tensions in the area.

The order, reviewed by MediaNama, was issued in view of jokes, videos, statuses, photos that were being shared on social media platforms, regarding a stone-pelting incident that occurred in Naya Nagar police station area of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate. The incident occurred on January 21, 2024, ahead of the Ram temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya.

While the matter is under investigation, the police has cautioned against misinformation on social media that can disrupt communal harmony.

The order, published in Marathi, roughly translates to, “The atmosphere is calm in the area, but some people are sharing different videos about the incident through various media. This adds to the misunderstanding among people in the society. Any offensive text, video, photo, status, etc., which may hurt the religious sentiments of people of any caste or religion regarding the incident must not be shared. Any such content that disturbs law and order and social peace, if shared on WhatsApp or other social media platforms, action will be taken against group admins and members of the group under the law.”

The current order indicates that WhatsApp group admins are responsible for content posted or even forwarded by other members of the group. The order does not specify the legal provisions under which action will be taken against group admins, unless they are the ones who have actively participated in spreading mis- or disinformation through the content posted or shared by them. Another important point to consider here is whether individuals who merely forward content on social media can be held liable for the contents of said post. In August 2023, in a case regarding a politician’s derogatory remarks against women journalists, the Madras High Court had observed that a person forwarding a message is construed as having knowledge of the contents.

“A person, who gets a dopamine high by looking at the likes for the message forwarded by him, must also be equally prepared to face the consequence, if that message has derogatory content,” the Court remarked.

Are group admins responsible for content posted by other members?

Whatsapp admins do enjoy a certain amount of power in managing information that’s being shared on a group. For example, according to WhatsApp’s policy, only group admins can delete messages sent by other members in the group, for everyone. Further, there are community guidelines that WhatsApp admins are expected to consider to ensure responsible and safe communication on the platform. However, whether or not they can be legally held liable for content–that may cause harm to other members or contribute to undesirable consequences—by any other member of the group remains a complex question that Courts have dealt with in the past.

In 2021, the Bombay High Court had held that a WhatsApp group administrator cannot be held liable for objectionable content posted by a group member, in the absence of common intention. “A group administrator cannot be held vicariously liable for an act of member of the group, who posts objectionable content, unless it is shown that there was common intention or pre-arranged plan acting in concert pursuant to such plan by such member of a WhatsApp group and the administrator. Common intention cannot be established in a case of Whatsapp service user merely acting as a group administrator,” the Court stated.

However, recently the Madhya Pradesh HC upheld a lower court’s order that saw a WhatsApp Group admin liable for an objectionable photo that was shared on the group. The petitioner, who maintained that he had no connection to the content whatsoever, was charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

