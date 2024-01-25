Microsoft to store personal data of European cloud customers within EU

We missed this earlier: Microsoft on January 11 announced that its European Union cloud customers will be able to store and process all personal data within the EU.

This move is part of Microsoft’s EU Data Boundary initiative to reduce data flows out of Europe. Since January 2023, Microsoft has allowed its cloud customers to store and process some of their data within the EU for Microsoft 365, Azure, Power Platform and Dynamics 365 services. The company has now expanded this option to include all personal data, including pseudonymised personal data (personal data that cannot be attributed to a specific person without the use of additional information), such as those found in automated system logs. In the coming months, Microsoft will further expand the mandate to include additional categories of personal data, including data provided when receiving technical support, the company said.

Microsoft is “the first large-scale cloud provider to deliver this level of data residency to European customers,” the company claimed.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is also rolling out a sovereign cloud for Europe to allow users to keep their data within the EU.

EU’s data protection law, the GDPR, doesn’t mandate companies to store and process data locally but many European businesses prefer storing data within the EU because transferring data outside comes with certain conditions and additional responsibilities, especially if the transfers are to countries that don’t have a data protection law.

Microsoft also announced new transparency resources to provide customers with a view into how their data is handled, what are the limited grounds for transferring outside, and what are processes used for data protection in the EU.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Additionally, pseudonymized personal data that needs to be accessed remotely to monitor system health, will not need to be physically transferred outside of the EU and will instead be accessed through virtual desktop infrastructure, the company said.

The moves by cloud companies to further enable data localisation in the EU will likely spur similar expectations in India. Mandating data localisation was considered by the Indian government before the passing of the country’s data protection regulation, but the plan was eventually dropped. Nevertheless, some sectoral regulators in the country have mandated data localisation. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) last year, as part of its framework for the adoption of cloud services, mandated all entities in the securities industry such as stock exchanges, brokers, mutual funds, etc. to store data within India. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also has a data localisation mandate for all entities in the payments sector such as credit card companies, payment aggregators, etc. The RBI also recently announced that it is setting up its own cloud infrastructure for the financial sector.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read