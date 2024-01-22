Refrain from Publishing Fake, Communally Provocative Info on Ram Temple Opening: MIB Advisory to Print, TV, and Digital Publishers

Two days ahead of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, the Indian government’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Saturday issued an advisory to newspapers, private satellite TV channels, and digital media publishers of news and current affairs to comply with “applicable” media regulations and refrain from publishing “any content [on the temple’s opening] that may be false or manipulated or has the potential to disturb communal harmony or public order in the country”. The advisory was signed by Kshitij Aggarwal, the Ministry’s Deputy Director of Digital Media.
“As part of their due diligence obligations, the social media platforms have been advised to make reasonable efforts to not host, display or publish information of the nature mentioned above,” the order added. A reminder: social media companies also have obligations under India’s platform regulation laws, the IT Rules, 2021, to cause their users not to upload certain kinds of content, which includes deceptive or misleading information.
Separately, the Uttar Pradesh government is reportedly in touch with Meta and X’s (or Twitter) policy teams regarding deep fakes allegedly spreading misinformation on the inauguration. Sources speaking to the Economic Times over the weekend claimed that it had identified “hundreds” of such posts on online platforms, adding that “AI-enabled sentiment analysis of social media activity…has found that nearly 30-40% of posts related to the event are spreading hate speech through foreign actors.” The steps are being taken to prevent “extremist false content” inciting communal incidents in the state.
Which regulations were cited in the government’s advisory?: They included:
“Accuracy and Fairness: i) The Press shall eschew publication of inaccurate, baseless, graceless, misleading or distorted material.
Caste, Religion or Community References: vi) It is the duty of the newspaper to ensure that the tone, spirit and language of a write up is not objectionable, provocative, against the unity and integrity of the country, spirit of the constitution, seditious and inflammatory in nature or designed to promote communal disharmony.
Paramount National Interest: i) Newspapers shall, as a matter of self-regulation, exercise due restraint and caution in presenting any news, comment or information which is likely to jeopardise, endanger or harm the paramount interests of the State and society, or the rights of individuals with respect to which reasonable restrictions may be imposed by law on the right to freedom of speech and expression under clause (2) of Article 19 of the Constitution of India.”
“Rule 6 (1)” No programme should be carried in the cable service which:- (c) Contains attack on religions or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups or which promote communal attitudes; (d) Contains anything obscene, defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half truths; (e) is likely to encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promote anti-national attitudes.”
