Meta Unveils Code Llama 70B, its latest model for AI-Powered Coding

According to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, the new model has a larger parameter and will be included in Llama 3 as well.

Published

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

What’s the news: Meta released ‘Code Llama 70B’ large language model (LLM), “the largest and best-performing model in the Code Llama family” as per a blog update posted by Meta on January 29, 2024. According to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, the new model has a larger parameter and will be included in Llama 3 as well.

“We’re open sourcing a new and improved Code Llama, including a larger 70B parameter model. Writing and editing code has emerged as one of the most important uses of AI models today. The ability to code has also proven to be important for AI models to process information in other domains more rigorously and logically. I’m proud of the progress here, and looking forward to including these advances in Llama 3 and future models as well,” said Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.

Code Llama 70B available in other model versions: When Code Llama was first launched in August 2023, there were three versions of the model, including a foundational model. The other two were Code Llama – Python, fine-tuned for the Python code and Code Llama – Instruct, fine-tuned for understanding natural language instructions.

In its update, Meta stated that the new Code Llama 70B is available in the same three versions as previously released Code Llama models, namely:

CodeLlama – 70B, the foundational code model;

CodeLlama – 70B – Python, 70B specialized for Python;

and Code Llama – 70B – Instruct 70B, which is fine-tuned for understanding natural language instructions.

Further, the company said that these new versions are free for research and commercial use. Meta also claimed that in its benchmark testing, “Code Llama outperformed publicly available LLMs on code tasks.”

