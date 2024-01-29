wordpress blog stats
Meta Advocates for Interoperability and Collaboration in India’s Regulatory Framework for the Metaverse

The company acknowledges that new technologies can bring new challenges, emphasizing the need for a robust framework to facilitate dialogue with industry stakeholders to ensure a shared understanding of these technologies.

Published

“The metaverse is not being built in a regulatory vacuum: in fact, as the next evolution of the internet, it is already subjected to the wide range of laws, norms, principles and standards that already regulate today’s internet and the technologies that power it,” Meta said in its response to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s consultation paper titled “Digital Transformation through the 5G Ecosystem”.

Chapter four of this consultation paper focused on the metaverse and questioned whether there is a need to establish a regulatory framework for the metaverse. Meta gives the example of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP), 2023 and says that it “already offers an exhaustive and adaptable framework, independently of the technology used, for the collection and processing of personal data that will happen in the metaverse.” The company acknowledges that new technologies can bring new challenges, emphasizing the need for a robust framework to facilitate dialogue with industry stakeholders to ensure a shared understanding of these technologies as they keep getting developed. “Whether new regulation is necessary to address these potential new questions will need to be ascertained on a case-by-case basis, collaboratively and iteratively, and on an evidence-basis,” it explains.

Key indicators of India’s readiness for the metaverse:

An ecosystem of startups: India has the third largest ecosystem for startups globally with over 112,718 startups recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Of these, more than 2000 startups are working on emerging technologies like AI, AR and VR.

Talent pool: India produces the highest number of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) graduates globally. Meta also mentioned that according to a Pricewatercoopers (PwC) survey around 70% of business executives in India plan to integrate the metaverse into their organizational activities.

Consumer demand for emerging technologies: 81% of Indian consumers believe that AR can improve their buying experience and bridge the gap between offline and online. Indian retailers like Myntra and Pepperfry have also been offering AR-based services to their customers. Aditya Birla Group, has unveiled OneVerse, a Virtual Lounge in the metaverse designed to provide customers with an immersive and interactive encounter with its comprehensive PIFA solutions: protection, investing, financing, and advising.

Recommendations made by Meta:

Need for interoperability in the metaverse: For the metaverse’s development, there is a need for common technical standards and protocols empowering people and businesses to seamlessly navigate across multiple destinations and metaverse experiences. While all elements of the metaverse do not need to be interoperable, without an interoperability agreement the metaverse could get broken into silos. Meta suggests that there is a need for technical standards on baseline interoperability, similar to open internet protocols, to lower barriers to entry for small firms and developers.

This interoperability is not only necessary between metaverses but also between various legal jurisdictions. Meta points out that requirements like local storage of data are already challenging for smaller businesses and their cross-border activities. These challenges could end up being amplified for an up-and-coming sector like the metaverse. As such, Meta welcomes the Indian government’s approach on cross-border data flows under the DPDP Act, 2023.

Encouraging collaboration between industry participants: It suggests that policymakers should encourage industry collaboration and civic engagement to foster the uptake of metaverse technology and ensure their development aligns with Indian values. This could include startup developer accelerators, funded research programs, offering regional incentives, and setting up connection hubs between industry, civil society, academics, the public sector, and other stakeholders.

Further, public-private partnerships on regulatory sandbox for XR can help determine if existing regulations, standards, and policies are robust enough for new products based on XR technologies. Meta suggests that regulatory sandboxes or experimental governance programs should have clear exit criteria and says that they can support the goal of ensuring long-term dialogue between stakeholders. It gives the example of a similar program that it has worked on—its Open Loop Initiative in India. This initiative guides Indian companies to implement the AI principle of human centricity in a way that accounts for local and regional cultural factors.

Setting up XR incubators: To make India an attractive, innovation-oriented environment, Meta suggests the creation of XR incubators in collaboration with national universities and startup accelerators. This would enable Indian startups and developers to experiment early on with these technologies and gain a competitive advantage once more widely distributed across the world.

Policymakers should support international technical standards: One example given by Meta is the work of the Metaverse Standards Forum— which provides a venue for cooperation between standard-setting organizations and companies. “Aligning any future initiative with the work of such international, multi-stakeholder efforts around technical standards development is vital to ensure policies and regulations align with industry best practices and support responsible innovation globally,” the company says. It says that Indian stakeholders should actively contribute to the global standard-setting process.

Various divisions of the government, like the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Department of Telecom, and the Department of Science and Technology could consider supporting and incentivizing the development of open-source technologies relevant to XR.

Enable Wi-Fi in the 6GHz spectrum band: This spectrum band is necessary for the next generation of Wi-Fi operations. This spectrum band is 1200 MHz wide and covers frequencies between 5925 MHz and 7125 MHz. It will enable low latency and fast communication. It also has wider channels than other spectrum bands (like 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) and can enable a better user experience and longer battery life for AR/VR head-mounted displays.

Meta points out that 35 countries including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Japan, have delicensed the 6 GHz band. “The limitation on usage of the 6 GHz band in India would restrict the performance of these devices and the innovation potential for India startups, developers, creators, and users in the metaverse,” it argues. Notably, this isn’t the first time Meta has argued for the delicensing of the 6GHz band. In 2023, the Broadband India Forum (of which Meta is a member) urged the Department of Telecommunications for the same.

Need for skill training: Meta suggests that universities, engineering schools, and industry players should partner together to assess skill gaps and co-design roadmaps to adapt curriculums to those needed for the job market created by the metaverse. Indian policymakers would play a role in facilitating this collaboration. Meta says that it has partnered with the Ministry of Education to make AR, VR, AI, and XR mainstream in India “empower students and educators via programs with CBSE [Central Board of Secondary Education] and AICTE [All India Council for Technical Education].”

