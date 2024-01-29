Laya Peyyeti On How the Digital India Bill Can Tackle Gender Based Violence Online: Meta India Tech Scholars, 2022-23

“Women and other minorities are most vulnerable in the digital space,” argued Laya Peyyeti in her research presentation for the Meta India Tech Scholars program (MITS). “A global study found that 38% of women have had personal experiences of online violence, and 85% of women who’ve spent time online have witnessed digital violence against other women. The impact of technology-facilitated gender-based violence can be as harmful as offline violence, with negative effects on the health and wellbeing of women and girls, as well as serious economic, social, and political impacts. It can also restrict the online activity of women and girls and restrict their access to the Internet, increasing the digital gender divide.”

Peyyeti, a final year student at the National Law Institute University, Bhopal, worked on analyzing the regulatory framework governing Technology Facilitated Gender-Based Violence, shed light on the existing regulatory gaps, and suggested recommendations for the upcoming Digital India Act to be more inclusive.

MediaNama has once again collaborated with the Meta India Tech Scholars program to bring to you the tech policy research its fellows investigated over the last year. The fellows investigated critical issues of tech policy to understand how they impact and influence India’s tryst with technology. Meta launched this program to provide a research and mentorship platform to law students who are keen to engage in contemporary questions of technology, law, and policy. The law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAM) is supporting the program as a knowledge partner.

Peyyeti has spent time interning with various organisations, including law firms and independent counsels, and has participated in several other co-curricular activities.

Disclaimer: The title, presentation, research, views and other work associated with this paper are solely those of the author. The same do not and are not meant to represent the views, positions or opinions of Meta, any of its affiliates and / or personnel.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Read more

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!