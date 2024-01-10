Meta to restrict sensitive content for teens on Instagram, Facebook

Meta on January 9 announced that it would be further restricting the types of content teens see on Instagram and Facebook through the following measures: Restricting content related to suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders: Meta already has a policy in place to not recommend sensitive content such as content related to self-harm, eating disorders, restricted goods, etc. in Reels or Explore on Instagram. Now it will hide such content from teens in Feed and Stories as well, even if it’s shared by someone they follow. Meta will also restrict more search terms around suicide, self-harm and eating disorders, and direct people who try to search for or post this type of content to expert resources. Placing teens into the most restrictive content control setting: Facebook and Instagram allow users to set the amount of sensitive content they see through Facebook's Reduce settings and Instagram's Sensitive Content Control settings. Teens will be defaulted to the most restrictive content control setting, making it less likely for them to come across sensitive or low-quality content in Instagram Reels, Search and Explore, and Facebook Feed. Prompting teens to update their privacy settings: Meta will notify teens to check their safety and privacy settings on Instagram and encourage them to update to the most private settings in a single tap. If the user accepts to "Turn on recommended settings", Meta will automatically change their settings to restrict who can repost their content, tag or mention them, or include their content in Reels Remixes. These measures come…

