Meta Introduces Features Blocking Unwanted DMs To Teens

Meta has announced that teens will now be able to turn off direct messages (DMs) from those who they aren’t connected with on Instagram. This feature, it says, would help protect teens from unwanted contact and limit their exposure to sensitive content. Teens with supervised accounts (accounts under parental supervision) would need to get their parent’s permission before changing this setting. This default setting will apply to all teens under the age of 16 (or under 18 in certain countries).

Meta has also put in a similar default feature on Messenger where under 16s (or under 18 in certain countries) will only receive messages from Facebook friends, or people they’re connected to through phone contacts. The company said that it is also planning on launching a feature that would prevent teens from seeing unwanted and potentially inappropriate images in their messages from people they’re already connected to. Meta is yet to make the details of this feature public.

The introduction of this feature comes after Meta launched end-to-end encryption on Messenger and Facebook last year with reports of the company planning to extend the same to Instagram DMs as well. The encryption of these services was criticized with some claiming that it would let abusers hide in the dark.

Meta’s struggle to protect children online:

In October 2023, 33 US states filed a lawsuit against Meta over the harmful effects its platforms had on the mental and physical health of its younger users. This lawsuit revealed that the company had received reports of more than 1.1 million underage users on its services and yet it only disabled a fraction of those accounts. Further, as per a Guardian report, an unsealed legal filing in the lawsuit has revealed that according to Meta’s estimates, 100,000 children using Facebook and Instagram receive online sexual harassment each day, including inappropriate pictures.

Also read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!