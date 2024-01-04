Meta’s Link History Feature to Track Users’ Website Visits And “Improve Ads”

Facebook is introducing a new setting called ‘Link History’ to keep track of all the websites a user visits on Facebook’s mobile browser over a period of 30 days. Turning link history on will enable Facebook to “improve ads”—which basically means this data will be used to improve targeted advertising across other apps managed by Meta.

“When link history is on, any links that you’ve tapped inside of Facebook and visited in Facebook’s Mobile Browser will be saved here for 30 days,” Facebook informed. The blog also says that links visited in chats on Messenger will not be saved to link history.

Here’s how it goes: Click on any link inside the Facebook app to open Facebook’s Mobile Browser. A prompt about the new link history feature will allow you to activate link history using an on and off toggle button. The option is switched on by default and if you do not read the information carefully or pay enough attention to the toggle, you may end up activating the link history.

The company has also said that when users turn off link history, Meta will clear the link history and it may take up to 90 days to complete the deletion process.

Why does it matter?

Facebook’s new feature may be seen as a privacy-forward one, which gives users some control over browsing activities. However, link history doesn’t allow users to control or even know enough about how their activity data is being used by the company. This indicates that it might just be an additional tool for Meta to enhance its advertising business by exploiting people’s data without informed consent. Meta has already faced regulatory scrutiny and action for its targeted advertising practices, which violate consumer privacy, in several countries, including South Korea, Ireland, Turkey and the United States.

In September 2022, South Korea fined Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million) for violating the country’s Personal Information Protection Act by collecting customer behaviour data without their proper consent and using it for targeted advertisements. The country’s privacy regulator pointed out that the information on privacy-related settings was not easily accessible to the users which restricted them from making an informed choice. For example, Meta’s data policy was part of a form that was not easy for users to understand and did not contain specific details as required by the law.

When it comes to Link History, the prompt appears only when a user clicks on any link on the Facebook app. A report by Gizmodo pointed out that one cannot see the Link History page at all if they are using Facebook on a laptop, which creates confusion about how the company can track browsing activity through different mediums. The report also stated that with the new setting, Facebook will have two places to track website data, in addition to the ‘Clear History’ option, which has also been shown to be ineffective in protecting user data.

