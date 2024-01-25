Meta will allow its users in the European Union (EU) to unlink their Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger accounts, as well as other Meta services, the company announced on January 22. This will essentially allow EU users to use different Meta services without their information being shared between these services. For example, people will be able to use Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Facebook Marketplace, and Facebook Gaming without connecting them to a main Facebook account. But unlinking accounts will lead to reduced functionality, Meta cautioned. Additionally, EU users have the option to use Instagram and Facebook for free with ads or subscribe to stop seeing ads. If people subscribe, their information will not be used for showing ads. This choice has been in effect since November 2023. The company is making these changes in response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which will come into force in March 2024. EU users will receive notifications with options they have in the coming weeks, Meta said. Meta has used information from across its various services to show users personalized ads and content recommendations. The interlinking of services has also allowed the company to exploit network effects to become dominant in various new categories, making it hard for other companies to compete in these categories. The EU's DMA aims to reduce these types of barriers to entry by mandating big tech companies to allow users to control how their data is shared across services. Other countries are also looking to enact legislation similar to the…
News
Meta to allow EU users to unlink their Facebook, Instagram, Messenger accounts
Unlinking will allow EU users to use different Meta services without their information being shared between these services.
Latest Headlines
- Medianama Recap: A compilation Of Long Reads from 2023 That You Can’t Miss (Part 1) January 25, 2024
- Meta to allow EU users to unlink their Facebook, Instagram, Messenger accounts January 25, 2024
- Microsoft to store personal data of European cloud customers within EU January 25, 2024
- Video: Will Restricting Third-Party Cookies Disrupt The Advertising Ecosystem? January 25, 2024
- Google Chrome gets three new generative AI features January 25, 2024
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...