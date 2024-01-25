wordpress blog stats
Meta to allow EU users to unlink their Facebook, Instagram, Messenger accounts

Unlinking will allow EU users to use different Meta services without their information being shared between these services.

Published

Meta will allow its users in the European Union (EU) to unlink their Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger accounts, as well as other Meta services, the company announced on January 22. This will essentially allow EU users to use different Meta services without their information being shared between these services. For example, people will be able to use Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Facebook Marketplace, and Facebook Gaming without connecting them to a main Facebook account. But unlinking accounts will lead to reduced functionality, Meta cautioned. Additionally, EU users have the option to use Instagram and Facebook for free with ads or subscribe to stop seeing ads. If people subscribe, their information will not be used for showing ads. This choice has been in effect since November 2023. The company is making these changes in response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which will come into force in March 2024. EU users will receive notifications with options they have in the coming weeks, Meta said. Meta has used information from across its various services to show users personalized ads and content recommendations. The interlinking of services has also allowed the company to exploit network effects to become dominant in various new categories, making it hard for other companies to compete in these categories. The EU's DMA aims to reduce these types of barriers to entry by mandating big tech companies to allow users to control how their data is shared across services. Other countries are also looking to enact legislation similar to the…

