Our coverage in 2023 saw developments en masse and across the board. From privacy to telecom, platform regulations, AI, and other sectors, there were a number of topics explored extensively by Medianama journalists to extract stories that matter. As always, keeping the reader in mind, the following is the first of a two-part series where we bring to you a compilation of some of our significant longer reads. Here we go. Fraudsters Impersonate Founders of WebEngage, CleverTap and MediaNama on WhatsApp, Emails ‘Hey, are you busy? I am in a meeting with a vendor and I have exceeded my daily limit. Will need you to transfer Rs. 5000. Will initiate the reimbursement process asap. Thanks.” What would you do if you got such a message from your employer? Correction: from someone who is ‘impersonating’ your employer. Well, one of our writers, Sarasvati, did. While she didn’t fall into the trap, she decided to write a story about it! In this piece, Sarasvati traces the rising trend of impersonation scams, the crafty techniques scammers have been employing, and the factors that are keeping people from taking legal recourse in the present scenario. [Read] Looking Beyond the Govt’s Rosy Picture of Healthcare Digitisation: Telangana’s Aarogyasri Scheme Picture this: You go to a hospital, punch your digital healthcare ID card and voila! The hospital has access to your medical history—no ruffling through files, no lost reports, nothing. The Telangana state government is looking at making this a reality pretty soon. Sounds good,…
News
Medianama Recap: A compilation Of Long Reads from 2023 That You Can’t Miss (Part 1)
Discover the best of Medianama’s deep dive coverage from 2023, in this compiled list of long reads from the year that was.
Latest Headlines
- Medianama Recap: A compilation Of Long Reads from 2023 That You Can’t Miss (Part 1) January 25, 2024
- Meta to allow EU users to unlink their Facebook, Instagram, Messenger accounts January 25, 2024
- Microsoft to store personal data of European cloud customers within EU January 25, 2024
- Video: Will Restricting Third-Party Cookies Disrupt The Advertising Ecosystem? January 25, 2024
- Google Chrome gets three new generative AI features January 25, 2024
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...