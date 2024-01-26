Our coverage in 2023 saw developments en masse and across the board. From privacy to telecom, platform regulations, AI, and other sectors, there were a number of topics explored extensively by Medianama journalists to extract stories that matter. As always, keeping the reader in mind, the following is the second of a two-part series where we bring to you a compilation of some of our significant longer reads. Here we go. WorldCoin is a privacy nightmare: Here's everything you need to know about it The choice, it appears, is now between your privacy and proving you’re human. Artificial Intelligence entrepreneur Sam Altman on July 24 launched ‘WorldCoin’, a unique project which has two parts - World ID (a digital identity a user gets by undergoing verification through a biometric device called an ‘Orb’), and WLD, a digital currency. The project whitepaper explains its goal to ensure ‘proof of personhood’ (PoP) in a world where AI usage is growing by leaps and bounds. WorldCoin Co-Founder Alex Blania described the first component in an interview with BloomBerg as “privacy-preserving”. But is it really so? What happens to data belonging to millions of users who have undergone the facial and iris scans? Go through Kamya’s story as she hits the streets of the national capital, gathering info from the internet, media reports and mushrooming WorldCoin kiosks in the Delhi-NCR region. [Read] Response To Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s Comments On The Data Protection Act The Indian Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology,…
Medianama Recap: A Compilation Of Long Reads From 2023 That You Can’t Miss (Part 2)
Discover the best of Medianama’s deep dive coverage from 2023, in this compiled list of long reads from the year that was.
