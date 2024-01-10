McAfee announced its deepfake audio detection technology, Project Mockingbird, at the Consumer Electronics Show on January 8. McAfee says that it created Project Mockingbird to help its customers defend themselves against cybercriminals using artificial intelligence (AI)-generated audio to carry out scams. This technology uses a "combination of AI-powered contextual, behavioral, and categorical detection models to identify whether the audio in a video is likely AI-generated," the company explained. McAfee claims that Project Mockingbird has an accuracy rate of 90%. Putting the onus of deep fake detection on the consumer: Deepfakes have emerged as a growing point of concern amongst big tech companies, especially in the run-up to the elections in 2024 set to be held in several countries, including India. For example, Microsoft said it will launch a service where election candidates can digitally sign and authenticate content through digital watermarking. Similarly, YouTube has started urging creators to label AI-generated or other synthetic or altered content. It also began allowing users to submit removal requests if such synthetically generated content simulates an identifiable individual, including their face or voice. The effectiveness of these methods has been questioned, however, because digital watermarks can be bypassed by taking screenshots. Similarly, YouTube's content labeling also left loopholes given that it only required creators to label AI-generated content that they deemed as looking realistic. McAfee's Project Mockingbird seems to be another such attempt at tackling deepfakes but unlike the methods used by Microsoft and YouTube, it doesn't rely on content labels. It puts the…
McAfee reveals its deepfake audio detection technology "Project Mockingbird"
McAfee's Project points towards a growing intent amongst tech companies to counter deepfakes.
