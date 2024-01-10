wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

McAfee reveals its deepfake audio detection technology “Project Mockingbird”

McAfee’s Project points towards a growing intent amongst tech companies to counter deepfakes.

Published

McAfee announced its deepfake audio detection technology, Project Mockingbird, at the Consumer Electronics Show on January 8. McAfee says that it created Project Mockingbird to help its customers defend themselves against cybercriminals using artificial intelligence (AI)-generated audio to carry out scams. This technology uses a "combination of AI-powered contextual, behavioral, and categorical detection models to identify whether the audio in a video is likely AI-generated," the company explained. McAfee claims that Project Mockingbird has an accuracy rate of 90%. Putting the onus of deep fake detection on the consumer: Deepfakes have emerged as a growing point of concern amongst big tech companies, especially in the run-up to the elections in 2024 set to be held in several countries, including India. For example, Microsoft said it will launch a service where election candidates can digitally sign and authenticate content through digital watermarking. Similarly, YouTube has started urging creators to label AI-generated or other synthetic or altered content. It also began allowing users to submit removal requests if such synthetically generated content simulates an identifiable individual, including their face or voice. The effectiveness of these methods has been questioned, however, because digital watermarks can be bypassed by taking screenshots. Similarly, YouTube's content labeling also left loopholes given that it only required creators to label AI-generated content that they deemed as looking realistic. McAfee's Project Mockingbird seems to be another such attempt at tackling deepfakes but unlike the methods used by Microsoft and YouTube, it doesn't rely on content labels. It puts the…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ