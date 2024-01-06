wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Mahua Moitra Faces Allegations of Illegal Surveillance, What’s Worrisome About the Claims?

Dehadrai has alleged that Moitra had access to the “complete CDR history” of her ex-partner and precise information about the individuals he was in contact with.

Published

Supreme Court advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai has accused former Lok Sabha MP of conducting “illegal surveillance” on him and her former partner, with help of senior West Bengal police officials, according to the Economic Times. In a complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Dehadrai has claimed that Moitra was able to access Call Detail Records (CDR) of her former partner without authorisation and track them to know their whereabouts. Allegations of unauthorised location-tracking: Dehadrai has alleged that Moitra had access to the “complete CDR history” of her ex-partner and precise information about the individuals he was in contact with. He has also claimed that she actively tracked the concerned individual’s location through the day. According to the Indian Express, Dehadrai said in his complaint that Moitra apprised him, in the past, of tracking her former partner on suspicion that he was in a relationship with a German woman. “…the Bengal Police Officers who were facilitating this stalking for Ms. Moitra were fully aware of the fact that a private citizen, a lady, was the target – thus being equally culpable of breaching her privacy and committing these criminal acts,” he added. The allegations come after Moitra was expelled by the Lok Sabha last month after the Ethics Committee placed its report on a cash-for-query probe levelled against her. Why does it matter: Dehadrai’s allegations raise serious questions about threats to individual privacy, and the possibilities of a collusion between elected officials and…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ