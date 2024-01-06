Mahua Moitra Faces Allegations of Illegal Surveillance, What’s Worrisome About the Claims?

Supreme Court advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai has accused former Lok Sabha MP of conducting “illegal surveillance” on him and her former partner, with help of senior West Bengal police officials, according to the Economic Times. In a complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Dehadrai has claimed that Moitra was able to access Call Detail Records (CDR) of her former partner without authorisation and track them to know their whereabouts. Allegations of unauthorised location-tracking: Dehadrai has alleged that Moitra had access to the “complete CDR history” of her ex-partner and precise information about the individuals he was in contact with. He has also claimed that she actively tracked the concerned individual’s location through the day. According to the Indian Express, Dehadrai said in his complaint that Moitra apprised him, in the past, of tracking her former partner on suspicion that he was in a relationship with a German woman. “…the Bengal Police Officers who were facilitating this stalking for Ms. Moitra were fully aware of the fact that a private citizen, a lady, was the target – thus being equally culpable of breaching her privacy and committing these criminal acts,” he added. The allegations come after Moitra was expelled by the Lok Sabha last month after the Ethics Committee placed its report on a cash-for-query probe levelled against her. Why does it matter: Dehadrai’s allegations raise serious questions about threats to individual privacy, and the possibilities of a collusion between elected officials and…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.