Last Call: Deep Fakes and Democracy; January 17; Online Event #Ad

We’ve confirmed over 189 attendees for our virtual event “Deepfakes and Democracy” on January 17, 2024. Join us to understand the impacts of deep fakes on India’s democracy, particularly in the run-up to the upcoming general elections.

Deep fakes and AI-driven fabrications have already made their presence felt in India, with multiple instances of deep fake videos featuring prominent figures making rounds on social media in India. As we approach the 2024 elections, the looming threat of a “Deep Fake Elections” is palpable. Leveraging deep fakes to spread false narratives about candidates, manipulate voter perceptions, and potentially influence election outcomes presents a chilling prospect. The case of a candidate using deep fakes to release a campaign video in a different language serves as a testament to the potential of this technology – both constructive and destructive.

Event: Deepfakes and Democracy

Date: January 17, 2024

Time: 3:00 – 5:15 PM

Venue: Online (Zoom)

Agenda and confirmed speakers

Opening Remarks

Round Table Discussion on Deepfakes and Democracy

Speakers:

Rakesh Maheshwari, Former Sr. Director and Group Coordinator, MeitY

Saikat Datta, CEO and Co-Founder of DeepStrat

Shivam Shankar Singh, Data Analyst and Campaign Consultant

Gautham Koorma, Researcher, UC Berkley School of Information

Tarunima Prabhakar, Co-Founder of Tattle Civic Technologies

Jency Jacob, Managing Editor, Boom Fact Check

This discussion is being organized with support from Google and Meta.

The event will cover some of the following broad themes:

Challenges with differentiating harmful deep fakes and legitimate free speech

How can satire be accounted for when regulating deep fakes

Challenges that platforms face while taking down deep fakes

The role of the government in mitigating the impact of deep fakes on elections

The role of platforms in mitigating the impact of deep fakes on elections

How tech platforms currently deal with deep fakes

Technology solutions for addressing deep fakes

Challenges with attribution of liability for harmful deep fakes

Impact of deep fakes on safe harbor

We have published a reading list to help you prepare for the discussion.

Important:

