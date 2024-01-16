Last Call: Deep Fakes and Democracy; January 17; Online Event #Ad

We’ve confirmed over 189 attendees for our virtual event “Deepfakes and Democracy” on January 17, 2024. Join us to understand the impacts of deep fakes on India’s democracy, particularly in the run-up to the upcoming general elections.
Deep fakes and AI-driven fabrications have already made their presence felt in India, with multiple instances of deep fake videos featuring prominent figures making rounds on social media in India. As we approach the 2024 elections, the looming threat of a “Deep Fake Elections” is palpable. Leveraging deep fakes to spread false narratives about candidates, manipulate voter perceptions, and potentially influence election outcomes presents a chilling prospect. The case of a candidate using deep fakes to release a campaign video in a different language serves as a testament to the potential of this technology – both constructive and destructive.
Event: Deepfakes and Democracy
Date: January 17, 2024
Time: 3:00 – 5:15 PM
Venue: Online (Zoom)
Agenda and confirmed speakers
Opening Remarks
Round Table Discussion on Deepfakes and Democracy
Speakers:
- Rakesh Maheshwari, Former Sr. Director and Group Coordinator, MeitY
- Saikat Datta, CEO and Co-Founder of DeepStrat
- Shivam Shankar Singh, Data Analyst and Campaign Consultant
- Gautham Koorma, Researcher, UC Berkley School of Information
- Tarunima Prabhakar, Co-Founder of Tattle Civic Technologies
- Jency Jacob, Managing Editor, Boom Fact Check
This discussion is being organized with support from Google and Meta.
The event will cover some of the following broad themes:
- Challenges with differentiating harmful deep fakes and legitimate free speech
- How can satire be accounted for when regulating deep fakes
- Challenges that platforms face while taking down deep fakes
- The role of the government in mitigating the impact of deep fakes on elections
- The role of platforms in mitigating the impact of deep fakes on elections
- How tech platforms currently deal with deep fakes
- Technology solutions for addressing deep fakes
- Challenges with attribution of liability for harmful deep fakes
- Impact of deep fakes on safe harbor
We have published a reading list to help you prepare for the discussion.
Important:
