The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has reiterated its demand for a revenue share mechanism between telecom companies and large traffic generators (LTGs, which includes over-the-top platforms and streaming services) in its recently released white paper titled 'Addressing Rising Data Traffic and Associated Infrastructure Costs in Indian Telecom'. "With 5G, 5G+, and our aspirations for the future 6G, it is realistic to expect even more bandwidth-heavy applications and services to emerge going forward. This means investments in network infrastructure for delivering them would also soar and would be difficult for the telcos to bear alone," COAI argues. Notably, according to an Analysys Mason study from 2022, which said that even though data traffic has increased 5 times between 2018 and 2022, network maintenance costs have stayed the same. “Because of technological progress, you can still handle this increased traffic, increased data volume, just maintaining the same level of investment every year,” Professor Kyung Sin Park, the co-founder of www.opennetkorea.org told MediaNama in an exclusive interview. This tells us that telcos do indeed have enough resources to tackle the upgrade to 5G networks and even 6G networks further down the line. COAI suggests that 4 to 5 large traffic generators should shoulder some of these costs, emphasizing that startups and smaller businesses should not be asked to make similar contributions in the interest of fostering innovation and diversity in the digital space. It is worth mentioning here that while COAI is creating a distinction between LTGs and smaller businesses, internet…
News
Large traffic generators should contribute to telecom infrastructure costs: Cellular Operators Association of India
With Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio as its core members, COAI has argued that telecom companies like the aforementioned and over-the-top platforms and streaming services (large traffic generators) should split the cost of network infrastructure.
Latest Headlines
- Sony Pictures terminates Merger Plans with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd After Long Anticipation January 23, 2024
- Large traffic generators should contribute to telecom infrastructure costs: Cellular Operators Association of India January 23, 2024
- Zomato disables non-veg food delivery in five Indian states January 23, 2024
- IPS Pronab Mohanty Appointed to Oversee Karnataka’s “Information Disorder Tackling Unit”: Report January 23, 2024
- Apple’s satcom partner GlobalStar seeks approval from dept of telecom to provide SOS services: Report January 23, 2024
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...