What’s the news: Italy’s data protection authority (DPA) Garante Per La Protezione Dei Dati Personali notified breaches of data protection law to OpenAI, the company that owns ChatGPT on January 29, 2024. The investigation looked into ChatGPT’s alleged illegal collection of citizen’s personal data that led to a temporary ban on the platform in Italy. In March of 2023, the Italian watchdog imposed “immediate temporary limitation” on ChatGPT for processing data in breach of privacy laws, failing to inform data subjects about the collection process and lacking age verification systems for children. Later in May, it was reported that ChatGPT was once again accessible in Italy after OpenAI met a bunch of demands made by Italian authorities. However, nearly a year later the DPA has returned with the results of its inquiries. Following the temporary ban on processing imposed on OpenAI by the Garante on 30 March of last year, and based on the outcome of its fact-finding activity, the Italian DPA concluded that the available evidence pointed to the existence of breaches of the provisions contained in the EU GDPR. -Garante Per La Protezione Dei Dati Personali , 29 January 2024 The DPA asked the company to submit its counterclaims concerning the alleged breaches within 30 days. “The Italian Garante will take account of the work in progress within the ad-hoc task force set up by the European Data Protection Framework (EDPB) in its final determination on the case,” said the Garante Per La Protezione Dei Dati Personali. OpenAI…
News
Italian DPA Garante notifies breaches of EU’s privacy law to OpenAI
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is under the lens again in Italy, after the country’s data protection authority on January 29 notified it of breach of privacy laws.
Latest Headlines
- Yashashwini Santuka on Algorithmic Content Moderation, and the Issues Behind Automated Data Governance: Meta India Tech Scholars 2022-23 January 30, 2024
- ONDC-based ride-hailing app Namma Yatri expands to Chennai January 30, 2024
- Paytm barred from issuing fresh FASTags: Report January 30, 2024
- Italian DPA Garante notifies breaches of EU’s privacy law to OpenAI January 30, 2024
- Meta Unveils Code Llama 70B, its latest model for AI-Powered Coding January 30, 2024
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...