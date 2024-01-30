wordpress blog stats
Italian DPA Garante notifies breaches of EU’s privacy law to OpenAI

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is under the lens again in Italy, after the country’s data protection authority on January 29 notified it of breach of privacy laws.

Published

What’s the news: Italy’s data protection authority (DPA) Garante Per La Protezione Dei Dati Personali notified breaches of data protection law to OpenAI, the company that owns ChatGPT on January 29, 2024. The investigation looked into ChatGPT’s alleged illegal collection of citizen’s personal data that led to a temporary ban on the platform in Italy. In March of 2023, the Italian watchdog imposed “immediate temporary limitation” on ChatGPT for processing data in breach of privacy laws, failing to inform data subjects about the collection process and lacking age verification systems for children. Later in May, it was reported that ChatGPT was once again accessible in Italy after OpenAI met a bunch of demands made by Italian authorities. However, nearly a year later the DPA has returned with the results of its inquiries. Following the temporary ban on processing imposed on OpenAI by the Garante on 30 March of last year, and based on the outcome of its fact-finding activity, the Italian DPA concluded that the available evidence pointed to the existence of breaches of the provisions contained in the EU GDPR. -Garante Per La Protezione Dei Dati Personali , 29 January 2024 The DPA asked the company to submit its counterclaims concerning the alleged breaches within 30 days. “The Italian Garante will take account of the work in progress within the ad-hoc task force set up by the European Data Protection Framework (EDPB) in its final determination on the case,” said the Garante Per La Protezione Dei Dati Personali. OpenAI…

