IT Ministry is Seeking Proposals for Building Responsible AI Tools And Frameworks

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued an ‘Expression of Interest’ document seeking proposals for building tools and frameworks based on Responsible AI themes. The government will be providing grant-in-aid support to at least 10 such research projects under the National Program on Artificial Intelligence (NPAI) and IndiaAI programmes to promote ethical practices in deployment of AI.

The IT Ministry’s public call for submissions offers brief insights into what ‘Responsible AI’ would mean and the areas that an ethical AI framework would focus on, in the Indian regulatory context. Until now, the Indian government had largely talked about incorporating AI for governance in different sectors, without specifically outlining a plan to address the areas of concern. The current move is similar to the US government’s call for public feedback on policies that can support better assessment of AI systems and how regulators can ensure AI accountability. As AI developers have already begun testing their products in sectors like education, health, and agriculture, developing a framework for governing these systems is urgent and important.

What are the ten ‘Responsible AI’ themes identified by MeitY?

1. Machine Unlearning

The document brings to notice the role of “machine unlearning algorithms” for addressing inaccurate and biased information that may become ingrained in machine learning models that are trained on inadequate or “harmful data”. According to the Ministry, using machine unlearning algorithms can be useful for the development of “more accurate, reliable, and fair AI systems” across sectors.

2. Synthetic Data Generation

Synthetic data is computer-generated information that is used to test AI models for tackling bias, improving accuracy, and advancing the capabilities of such systems. “The imperative for developing synthetic data generation tools arises from the persistent challenges posed by limited, biased, or privacy-sensitive real-world datasets in various domains of machine learning and artificial intelligence. These tools create fabricated data instances that mimic the characteristics of genuine data, enabling machine learning models to train more effectively and robustly,” the document explained.

3. Algorithm Fairness Tools

Developers are expected to build tools that can examine decision-making algorithms for biases in datasets and design, which could cause discrimination against certain groups. These fairness tools, the document noted, provide a “systematic way” to detect, measure, and prevent any kind of bias, which can be useful in producing equitable outcomes.

“These tools often provide quantitative metrics and visualizations to analyze bias in different aspects, such as race, gender, or other protected attributes. They can highlight disparities in predictions and outcomes. Examples of Algorithm Fairness Tools include IBM’s AI Fairness 360, Google’s What-If Tool, and Fairlearn by Microsoft,” the document added.

4. AI Bias Mitigating Strategies

These strategies can involve “pre-processing data to remove bias, adjusting algorithms to account for fairness, or post-processing predictions to re-calibrate outcomes” and are aimed at ensuring “fairness, equity, and accountability” of AI systems.

5. Ethical AI Frameworks

According to the Ministry, Ethical AI frameworks are required to establish a structured approach for developing and deploying AI systems in a manner that upholds transparency, fairness and accountability. They also work as a blueprint for developers, researchers, and other stakeholders to assess their work on the basis of its impact on the society. Some of the existing ethical AI frameworks include the IEEE Global Initiative on Ethics of Autonomous and Intelligent Systems and the Ethics Guidelines for Trustworthy AI by the European Commission.

6. Privacy Enhancing Strategies

Participants are required to incorporate privacy-enhancing strategies in their proposed frameworks to address concerns related to data privacy and misuse of personal information while training as well as launching AI products. As mentioned in the document, these may include measures like data minimization, anonymization, differential privacy, and privacy-preserving machine learning. According to the Ministry, such techniques may assist in reducing risks of re-identification, unauthorized access, and data leakage amidst AI innovation.

7. Explainable AI (XAI) Frameworks

“XAI frameworks provide methods and tools to make AI models more interpretable and transparent. They encompass techniques such as model visualization, feature importance analysis, and generating human-understandable explanations for AI predictions,” the Ministry explained. These frameworks may serve as a guide for scientists, regulators, and users to understand, examine, and flag issues about the functioning of complex AI models.

8. AI Ethical Certifications

These include procedures to certify and validate that AI systems, services and organisations have adhered to established “ethical principles and guidelines in their development and deployment”.

9. AI Governance Testing Frameworks

According to the Ministry, “An AI governance testing framework is a structured approach for evaluating and ensuring compliance with governance policies, ethical guidelines, and regulatory requirements in the development and deployment of artificial intelligence systems.” These frameworks provide a standardised method to assess whether their AI-related work adheres to the principle of responsible AI.

10. Algorithmic Auditing Tools

Most importantly, the government is looking for algorithmic auditing tools, which will play a key role in “evaluating and scrutinizing” the behaviour of machine learning models and their impact on communities. An algorithmic audit process is essential to ensure “fairness, transparency, and accountability in algorithmic decision-making” and mitigate potential risks.

