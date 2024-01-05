IT Ministry Launches ERNET Portal for Domain Registration of Educational Institutions

The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) has launched an “integrated web portal” called ERNET to offer domain registration and Domain Name System (DNS) services for educational institutions in the country. According to a press release by the MeitY, the portal is expected to assist schools, colleges, universities, and research institutes with templates for establishing websites and a Learning Management System (LMS) as per their requirement.

“It is the exclusive domain registrar for all the education & research institutes having ‘ac.in’, ‘edu.in’ & ‘res.in’ as domain name. In addition, ERNET India is providing web accessibility service, campus Wi-Fi services, smart classrooms and connectivity through Terrestrial and Satellite-based systems to the educational & research institutes in the country. It is also in the field of establishing data centers,” the press release added.

More about ERNET: The Education and Research Network of India or ERNET India is a “not-for-profit scientific society” formed under MeitY. The ERNET portal uses open-source software and technologies like artificial intelligence or machine learning.

According to ERNET India website, the organisation also provides consultancy services, project management, training and other offerings like web hosting, email services and video conferencing, in addition to domain registration. It also works with institutions in the health and agriculture sectors.

