Internet Service Provider Hathway’s database allegedly breached, data of 4 million users exposed

Notably, the hacker created a dark web search engine for the victims of this data breach to find out whether their data was involved in the leak.

Published

A hacker operating under the name “dawnofdevil” leaked a database allegedly belonging to the internet service provider Hathway on January 2. The hacker mentioned that Hathway suffered the data breach in December 2023, revealing the names, email addresses, phone numbers, and physical addresses of over 41.5 million customers with the total compromised data being over 200 GB. They said that the data breach resulted from a vulnerability in the company’s Laravel framework application— a free web application framework used for the development of web applications. According to Hack Read’s analysis, the actual number of accounts in the leaked database is 35 million of which a majority are duplicates and dummy accounts bringing down the number of affected accounts to 4 million. The hacker previously made attempts to sell the data but when that didn’t work. They then created a dark web search engine for the victims of this data breach to find out whether their data was involved in the leak. Has the data breach actually occurred? 🚨Hathway Allegedly Breached: Data of 41.5 Million Customers Compromised🚨 A threat actor claims to have compromised Hathway, one of India's largest ISP providers. According to the cybercriminal, identified as "dawnofdevil" on a well-known cyber criminal forum, the company… pic.twitter.com/WXOj2FlXIs — HackManac (@H4ckManac) January 3, 2024 It is unclear whether Hathway’s database was breached or not since the company has not publicly confirmed or denied it. We have also reached out (24 hours ago, at the time of publishing) to the company to confirm…

