A hacker operating under the name “dawnofdevil” leaked a database allegedly belonging to the internet service provider Hathway on January 2. The hacker mentioned that Hathway suffered the data breach in December 2023, revealing the names, email addresses, phone numbers, and physical addresses of over 41.5 million customers with the total compromised data being over 200 GB. They said that the data breach resulted from a vulnerability in the company’s Laravel framework application— a free web application framework used for the development of web applications. According to Hack Read’s analysis, the actual number of accounts in the leaked database is 35 million of which a majority are duplicates and dummy accounts bringing down the number of affected accounts to 4 million. The hacker previously made attempts to sell the data but when that didn’t work. They then created a dark web search engine for the victims of this data breach to find out whether their data was involved in the leak. Has the data breach actually occurred? 🚨Hathway Allegedly Breached: Data of 41.5 Million Customers Compromised🚨 A threat actor claims to have compromised Hathway, one of India's largest ISP providers. According to the cybercriminal, identified as "dawnofdevil" on a well-known cyber criminal forum, the company… pic.twitter.com/WXOj2FlXIs — HackManac (@H4ckManac) January 3, 2024 It is unclear whether Hathway’s database was breached or not since the company has not publicly confirmed or denied it. We have also reached out (24 hours ago, at the time of publishing) to the company to confirm…
News
Internet Service Provider Hathway’s database allegedly breached, data of 4 million users exposed
Notably, the hacker created a dark web search engine for the victims of this data breach to find out whether their data was involved in the leak.
Latest Headlines
- Netflix Takes Down CBFC-Approved Film ‘Annapoorani’ Strengthening Concerns of Rising OTT Censorship in India January 12, 2024
- Agenda And Reading List: Deep Fakes and Democracy, January 17, 2024 January 12, 2024
- Andhra Pradesh medical colleges move back from Facial Recognition attendance to Biometrics January 12, 2024
- Internet Service Provider Hathway’s database allegedly breached, data of 4 million users exposed January 12, 2024
- India’s child rights commission summons YouTube over indecent content featuring mothers and sons January 12, 2024
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...