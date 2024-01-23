Indian Intelligence Agencies Flag Data Privacy Concerns About Biometric Attendance Systems Using Chinese Hardware

Indian intelligence agencies have flagged concerns regarding data privacy risks posed by biometric attendance systems installed in various government offices, including sensitive departments, according to a report by India Today. Sources from the security agencies revealed to India Today that at least 12 Indian firms providing these systems to government offices have been using Chinese-origin hardware, microchips and other parts in their devices, and are “under the scanner for data leaks”.

The report added, “Close to 7,500 central and state government organisations, where about 900,000 central and 1.7 million state employees work, may have been using over 80,000 such suspect biometric attendance systems. This includes key central and state government establishments and military and defence offices.” Additionally, security agencies have also warned about data-breach related threats through Chinese-origin surveillance cameras deployed at military establishments across the country.

Why it matters: Sources from the intelligence agencies have cautioned about the vulnerabilities that people’s sensitive data is exposed to, through biometric attendance systems. This is critical as various state governments have been increasingly acquiring Aadhaar-based biometric attendance systems and facial recognition tools for employees at government offices, hospitals, and in schools.

Notably, in 2020, according to a MediaNama report, the then IT Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre had revealed in the Parliament that seven mobile companies and 123 other electronics and IT goods from China had failed to comply with Indian safety, quality norms and standards since February 2015. Dhotre had also revealed that 123 products from Chinese manufacturers that had been registered in India failed to comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards during random testing. These include LCD monitors, laptops, microwaves, printers, scanners, UPS, batteries, power banks, etc.

Now that the intelligence agencies, through their investigation, have pointed towards the potential misuse of data collected by firms, that are directly or indirectly linked to Chinese companies, it is important that the government initiate further investigation into this. The Government must also issue a directive to state governments to establish necessary safeguards for protecting data collected through these systems. Further, whether or not the Government takes immediate action to stall the use of systems provided by the firms in question, is something to watch out for.

Is biometric data entirely safe? In January 2023, a private firm in Chennai had come under scrutiny for collecting sensitive biometric data of thousands of people to authenticate beneficiaries of a welfare scheme for the Greater Chennai Corporation, without the civic body’s knowledge. The firm Impact Technologies was first hired in 2011 for data enumeration under the city’s urban development project and has since then been engaged for the same under several other schemes without any formal contract in place. Srikanth L, a data privacy activist from the Cashless Consumer collective, had warned that this primarily opened up avenues for misuse of biometric data, particularly identity theft.

While biometric authentication is increasingly being used for purposes other than those including government schemes, the security of such data, including Aadhaar, has been in question for years now. Instances of data leaks and financial frauds including Aadhaar Enabled Payment Systems have exposed the vulnerability of biometric data. However, the government has been denying such data breaches.

