Information on phone tapping is exempt from the RTI Act: Delhi High Court

We missed this earlier: On December 22, 2023, the Delhi High Court clarified that information related to interception, tapping, or tracking of a phone does not fall under the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. This clarification came in the context of a court case between the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Kabir Shankar Bose. Bose filed an RTI in September 2018 with the authority wherein he asked whether his mobile number was under surveillance, and if so, under the direction of which government agency.

The court said that any action for interception/surveillance is undertaken under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Indian Telegraph Rules, 1951. It is done on the government’s orders and in cases where it is necessary or expedient to do so in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with the foreign states or public order, or for preventing incitement to the commission of an offence. The court said that an order for interception is passed in the process of investigation and that the disclosure of information “may be construed to prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, the strategic, scientific, and economic interest of the State, relations with the foreign states or lead to incitement of an offence, and would therefore be exempted from disclosure under terms of Section 8 of the RTI Act.”

Some context:

In response to the RTI, the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) at TRAI said that this information was not available to the authority. Further, the CPIO said that the RTI Act does not require the Public Information Officer (PIO) to collect information from other entities. Bose appealed against the response before the Central Information Commission and in 2018, it directed TRAI to collect the information from the concerned telecom service provider. TRAI appealed against this decision with the Delhi High Court the same year.

Back then, the court told TRAI that the information sought by Bose was “undoubtedly available with the service provider, which is not a public authority under the RTI Act, however, since the TRAI is regulating telecom services, it is required to collect the information from the service provider and provide the same.” The 2023 judgment reverses this order.

What did the Delhi High Court say?

The Delhi High Court said that Section 2 (j) of the RTI Act requires public authorities to provide information relating to a private body that “can be accessed by a public authority under any law for the time being in force.” At the same time, it mentioned that the same information would be “subject to any conditions and restrictions that may be applicable to the access of the information under any other acts or regulations in force at the material time.”

The court pointed out that while the TRAI Act grants the authority power to ask telecom operators for information as may be required, this has to be read in the context of the objective of the TRAI Act. “In our opinion, the information sought does not relate to the functions of the TRAI as enumerated in Section 11 of the TRAI Act,” the court observed.

Note: The headline was edited for brevity on Jan 3, 2023, at 11:56 am.

