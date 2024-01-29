Indian companies can now list their shares in international stock exchanges located in GIFT City, Gujarat

India’s Ministry of Finance on January 24 announced that Indian companies can now directly list their shares on international stock exchanges located in GIFT City, Gujarat. This change is expected to make it easier for Indian companies to raise funds from foreign entities. This is in contrast to the existing method of raising funds through depository receipts.

“This policy initiative, to enable the listing of Indian companies in GIFT-IFSC, will reshape the Indian capital market landscape and offer Indian companies, especially start-ups and companies in the sunrise and technology sectors, an alternative avenue to access global capital beyond the domestic exchanges. This is expected to lead to better valuation of Indian companies in line with global standards of scale and performance, boost foreign investment flows, unlock growth opportunities, and broaden the investor base. […] This initiative will particularly benefit Indian companies going global and having ambitions to look at opportunities for expanding their presence in other markets.” — Finance Ministry

However, currently, only unlisted public Indian companies can list their shares on international exchanges. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is in the process of issuing the operational guidelines for listed public Indian companies, the Finance Ministry noted. Private companies, which most startups are, are ineligible to list in international exchanges.

Currently, there are two international stock exchanges in GIFT City:

India International Exchange (India INX)

NSE International Exchange (NSE IE)

What is GIFT City: GIFT City, located in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is a special economic zone (SEZ) housing the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). Institutions operating in the IFSC enjoy tax benefits and light-touch regulations, designed to attract foreign capital into India and encourage Indian financial institutions to operate within the country instead of setting up offshore entities.

FAQs on the direct listing scheme: The Finance Ministry also shared a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on this new scheme, which you find here.

What provisions of the existing laws were amended to allow this: The Indian government amended the following laws to allow the direct listing of Indian companies in international exchanges:

The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) amended the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 through this notification.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has issued Companies (Listing of Equity Shares in Permissible Jurisdictions) Rules, 2024.

