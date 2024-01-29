wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Indian companies can now list their shares in international stock exchanges located in GIFT City, Gujarat

Currently, only unlisted public Indian companies can utilize the new listing opportunity on international exchanges, with SEBI working on guidelines for listed public companies.

Published

India’s Ministry of Finance on January 24 announced that Indian companies can now directly list their shares on international stock exchanges located in GIFT City, Gujarat. This change is expected to make it easier for Indian companies to raise funds from foreign entities. This is in contrast to the existing method of raising funds through depository receipts.

“This policy initiative, to enable the listing of Indian companies in GIFT-IFSC, will reshape the Indian capital market landscape and offer Indian companies, especially start-ups and companies in the sunrise and technology sectors, an alternative avenue to access global capital beyond the domestic exchanges. This is expected to lead to better valuation of Indian companies in line with global standards of scale and performance, boost foreign investment flows, unlock growth opportunities, and broaden the investor base. […] This initiative will particularly benefit Indian companies going global and having ambitions to look at opportunities for expanding their presence in other markets.” — Finance Ministry

However, currently, only unlisted public Indian companies can list their shares on international exchanges.  The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is in the process of issuing the operational guidelines for listed public Indian companies, the Finance Ministry noted. Private companies, which most startups are, are ineligible to list in international exchanges.

Currently, there are two international stock exchanges in GIFT City:

  • India International Exchange (India INX)
  • NSE International Exchange (NSE IE)

What is GIFT City: GIFT City, located in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is a special economic zone (SEZ) housing the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). Institutions operating in the IFSC enjoy tax benefits and light-touch regulations, designed to attract foreign capital into India and encourage Indian financial institutions to operate within the country instead of setting up offshore entities.

FAQs on the direct listing scheme: The Finance Ministry also shared a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on this new scheme, which you find here.

What provisions of the existing laws were amended to allow this: The Indian government amended the following laws to allow the direct listing of Indian companies in international exchanges:

Also Read

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ