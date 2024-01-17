The X (or Twitter) handle for "Hindutva Watch" appears to have been blocked by the Indian government under provisions of the Information and Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act). The platform monitors news reports of attacks against India's religious minorities. Last night, the project's founder Raqib Hameed Naik claimed that the page was informed of the action three hours after being initially withheld. Hindutva Watch's Instagram page is still active. "I received an email from X around 8:30 am EST, which is about 7 PM IST," Naik informed MediaNama. "This email was sent almost 4-5 hours after withholding our account. In fact, I learned about it from a friend who couldn’t access the account in India." Naik claimed that in the last 20 months, different Indian authorities have sent Twitter over 24 requests to take down Hindutva Watch's reports. Naik added that Hindutva Watch is currently consulting its legal team, and may fight the blocking legally if there is scope for it to be overturned. 🚨 Update from Hindutva Watch Today, our @X account was withheld in India following a legal demand from the Government of India. Three hours after the withholding of our account, we received an email from X notifying us of this action. pic.twitter.com/YPAwBl1QdP — Raqib Hameed Naik (@raqib_naik) January 16, 2024 "No one from the government ever got in touch with us. We were neither given a reason nor heard before taking this utterly arbitrary decision," Naik said, adding that "the email from X doesn’t mention any reason…
Indian Government Blocks Access to Hindutva Watch’s Twitter Handle
Speaking to Medianama, Hindutva Watch founder Raqib Hameed Naik claimed that in the last 20 months, different Indian authorities have sent Twitter over 24 requests to take down Hindutva Watch’s reports.
