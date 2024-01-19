Indian Army Unveils SAMBHAV— an indigenously developed mobile ecosystem

The Indian Army has developed a network-agnostic end-to-end secure mobile ecosystem called SAMBHAV (Secure Army Mobile Bharat Vision) to enable secure communication on the move. According to the Economic Times(ET), the ecosystem is based on “5G -ready handsets using multi-tier encryption”. 35,000 handsets are in the process of being configured for the ecosystem in two phases with the first 2,500 set to have been configured by January 15 and the rest expected to be configured by May 31. The system has been developed in collaboration with national centres of excellence from the academia and industry. The project has been tied to the efforts towards an “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Indian Army’s efforts to improve telecom capabilities:

In 2020, the army signed a contract with Larsen and Toubro to set up an advanced IT-enabled system to operate the Armed Forces network— a dedicated telecommunication system used by the army. The project involves the creation of a resilient cloud-based IT (information technology) infrastructure on an Infrastructure as a service (IAAS) model.

Post this, in July 2022, the army rolled out a request for information (RFI) for the procurement of a mobile cellular communication system. This RFI mentioned that the ministry planned to procure 4G (Long Term Evolution- Advance) /5G in a standalone or non-standalone architecture-based mobile communication network. This network was to be used by the Indian Army deployed in high-altitude regions. The network was supposed to provide high bandwidth, low latency, reliable and secure voice, messaging, and data services. The army sought suitable telecom service providers (TSPs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to undertake this project.

Then, in December 2023, it was reported that the Indian army was developing military-grade 5G/6G applications to meet future warfare requirements. According to ET, the army had established 5G labs, and the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering in Madhya Pradesh was poised to be its testbed for 6G technologies.

How secure will SAMBHAV be?

Based on the information available, SAMBHAV is yet another attempt to create an indigenous operating system (OS) for smartphones. Previously, we have seen an IIT Madras-incubated firm JandK Operations Private Limited launch BharOS, claiming it to be India’s indigenous (or Atmanirbhar) smartphone operating system. Despite the claims, the operating system wasn’t really indigenous but rather was based on Android’s Open Source Project (AOSP) — which can be used by just about anyone to build custom variants of Android. We don’t know whether SAMBHAV is also an Android fork, but if it is, it could be prone to the same vulnerabilities that Android devices are vulnerable to. In the past, India’s cybersecurity agency Cert-In has issued risk warnings for specific Android versions and Android malware.

Besides the risks posed by Android, it is also important to consider what kind of applications would be allowed on these devices, given that specific apps could prove to be especially dangerous for the military. For instance, in 2018, the fitness app Strava unwittingly exposed the locations and activities of soldiers at various military bases because of its heat map feature. This heat map feature showed the activity of its users from around the world visualized as bright streaks of light. In conflict zones, the map was almost entirely dark except for scattered activity in what were later found to be US military bases. Given that the Indian army is reported to be working on 5G/6G apps of its own, if it relies entirely on those apps it is possible that it could avoid such threats. But how far would the army regulate the other apps that soldiers might use?

Why an Indian OS might be necessary:

SAMBHAV could come as a necessary step given the changing geopolitical landscape. As former US president Donald Trump leads in popularity compared to other presidential candidates, it is possible that he might come back in power in 2024 and bring the foreign policy from his previous term back with him. In 2019, amidst the US government’s attempts to push out Chinese technology, Google revoked Chinese smartphone marker Huawei’s Android license, putting into question the future of Android security updates for Huawei devices.

Concerns of something similar happening again aren’t all that speculative. Trump’s agenda for 2025 is to enact aggressive new restrictions on Chinese ownership and ban goods made in China like electronics, steel, and pharmaceuticals. Hypothetically, if the US were to take a similar stance towards India, it could leave Indian smartphone users highly vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, thus underscoring the need for Indian operating systems.

