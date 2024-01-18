Another Public-Private Partnership for Use of AI in Agriculture, Where Are The Details?

The National Farmers’ Welfare Programme Implementation Society has collaborated with IndiaAI under the Digital India Corporation, and Wadhwani Foundation to advance the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for agriculture purposes, according to a press release by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare. While private organisation Wadhwani foundation will be assisting the government in “formulating and executing” an AI strategy for agriculture, the Ministry did not provide details about who is developing these tools, and what are the minimum standards of requirement for testing the accuracy-level of the results provided. According to the press release, the collaborators are mainly focusing on incorporating AI for agricultural tasks such as crop monitoring, yield prediction, pest control, resource optimisation, advising farmers, and in feedback collection regarding crops. Why it matters: In collaboration with the government, AI developers have already begun testing their products in sectors like education, health, and agriculture. This is taking place in the absence of a framework for governing these tools or systems being deployed. Only recently, the IT Ministry issued an ‘Expression of Interest’ document seeking proposals for building tools and frameworks based on Responsible AI themes. How are then public-private partnerships for deploying AI for agriculture encouraged? While positive outcomes may be expected, as mentioned above, the Ministry's press release lacks details about the project. There’s also the question of whether farmers are consulted to know about the issues they might face and would be interested in using technology to resolve them. Further, there is no publicly available…

