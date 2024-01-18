The National Farmers’ Welfare Programme Implementation Society has collaborated with IndiaAI under the Digital India Corporation, and Wadhwani Foundation to advance the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for agriculture purposes, according to a press release by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare. While private organisation Wadhwani foundation will be assisting the government in “formulating and executing” an AI strategy for agriculture, the Ministry did not provide details about who is developing these tools, and what are the minimum standards of requirement for testing the accuracy-level of the results provided. According to the press release, the collaborators are mainly focusing on incorporating AI for agricultural tasks such as crop monitoring, yield prediction, pest control, resource optimisation, advising farmers, and in feedback collection regarding crops. Why it matters: In collaboration with the government, AI developers have already begun testing their products in sectors like education, health, and agriculture. This is taking place in the absence of a framework for governing these tools or systems being deployed. Only recently, the IT Ministry issued an ‘Expression of Interest’ document seeking proposals for building tools and frameworks based on Responsible AI themes. How are then public-private partnerships for deploying AI for agriculture encouraged? While positive outcomes may be expected, as mentioned above, the Ministry's press release lacks details about the project. There’s also the question of whether farmers are consulted to know about the issues they might face and would be interested in using technology to resolve them. Further, there is no publicly available…
News
Another Public-Private Partnership for Use of AI in Agriculture, Where Are The Details?
The collaborators are mainly focusing on incorporating AI for agricultural tasks such as crop monitoring, yield prediction, pest control, resource optimisation, advising farmers, and in feedback collection regarding crops.
Latest Headlines
- Another Public-Private Partnership for Use of AI in Agriculture, Where Are The Details? January 18, 2024
- Starlink’s Satellite Communication Services in India Might Face Delays Over Shareholder Disclosure Issues: Report January 18, 2024
- Need to consider distinctions between linear broadcasting and OTTs: The Media Foundation January 18, 2024
- 11 Talking Points from MediaNama’s ‘Deep Fakes and Democracy’ Discussion #NAMA January 18, 2024
- Google Pay signs deal with NPCI for global expansion of UPI January 18, 2024
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...