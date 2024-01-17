India halts Major Drone Project Citing Failure to Meet Military Standards

What’s the news: India closed down its biggest drone development project meant for “strategic reconnaissance and surveillance” after the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) failed to meet the altitude requirements of the military, reported Times of India. The report described the move as a “major blow to indigenous capabilities.”

According to Times of India, the project for the “Tapas medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) drones” of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was sanctioned in February 2011 at an initial cost of Rs 1,650 crore but was revised to Rs 1,786 crore due to several changes like “increase in the UAV’s ‘all-up weight’ to an unwieldy 2,850kg as well the imported engine and payload issues.” However, the drone could only perform a flying endurance of around 18 hours at an altitude of 28,000 feet. The military standards require the aircraft to fly for 24 hours at 30,000 feet.

The success of the project would have been a big win for the indigenous UAV sector in India. Currently, Indian armed forces import a large number of Israeli Searcher, Heron Mark-I and Mark-II drones for long-range surveillance and precision targeting.

Tapas to be used for Andaman and Nicobar monitoring: While the drones did not succeed in military approval, the DRDO told The Economic Times that the UAVs can still be used for small airfields in island territories like Andaman and Nicobar Islands. According to the report, one of the defence forces showed interest in using drones for operations in the islands for surveillance and reconnaissance.

IdeaForge working on expanding market in India: During IdeaForge’s earnings call, CFO Vipul Joshi said the company is trying to bring the supply chain to the Indian market by improving the overall payment terms with local vendors and the size of business with existing vendors. However, even IdeaForge said it anticipated more demand for the civil use of drones rather than defense use in the next 2-3 years.

