wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

No Import restriction on desktop computers: Director General of Foreign Trade clarifies

DGFT has now clarified that any other goods (including desktop computers), apart from devices already mentioned in the August 2023 notification, under code HSN 8741 will not be included under the scope of the import restriction.

Published

In a circular published on January 12, the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) clarified that desktop computers would not be included under the scope of import restrictions that were introduced in August 2023.  In August last year, the Ministry of Commerce notified that the import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra-small form factor computers and servers under code HSN 8741 [HSN is a classification of goods and determining their customs tariffs all over the world] will be restricted starting November 1, 2023. DGFT has now clarified that any other goods (including desktop computers) under code HSN 8741 will not be included under the scope of the import restriction. It further mentioned that the restricted items would be allowed entry into the Indian market against a valid import authorization.

For context, a desktop computer houses all its components within its case, or tower, including an independent central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), random access memory (RAM), motherboard, fans/cooling, disc drive(s) or solid state drive(s), and power supply unit (PSU). By contrast, all-in-one personal computers combine all these different parts into one single piece of hardware.

Impact of import restrictions:

In November 2023, the government announced that 27 companies, including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo had been approved as beneficiaries under its product-linked incentive scheme (PLI 2.0) which provided companies with financial incentives for producing devices in India. This scheme notably covered laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, Servers, and Ultra Small Form Factor devices, all the devices that had been put under import restriction. Before the restriction was announced, the PLI scheme was not garnering much interest from tech companies. But soon after, 38 companies sent in applications to manufacture IT hardware in India.

US response to import restriction:

The issue of import restriction came up during a recent meeting between the Minister of Commerce and Industry, India, Shri Piyush Goyal, and U.S. Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai. Goyal explained India’s objectives, including those related to national security concerns with respect to the import curb and Tai expressed a willingness to work with India on the shared objective of supply chain resilience in the IT sector. Interestingly, when the import curb was first announced many pointed out that it was an attempt to reduce India’s dependence on China. According to a report by the Times of India, China produces 90% of the world’s laptops. US’s willingness to work on supply chain resilience signals that it might also want to reduce dependence on Chinese IT manufacturers.

In October 2023, in a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting the US, China, and Korea had raised concerns about the import curb. At the time, the US had said that this restriction would have an impact on the trade of the IT products notified by the Indian government. However, the US seems to have changed its stance now, at the recent meeting  Tai welcomed the fact that India has implemented the import restriction in a “facilitative manner that has thus far minimized the impact on trade”. She urged India to ensure that the end-to-end online system currently in operation and related policies do not restrict trade going forward.

Also read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ