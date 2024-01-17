wordpress blog stats
Haryana Plans to introduce Gig Workers Welfare Board Bill in upcoming Cabinet meeting

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, in a meeting with various stakeholder representatives, invited inputs around the bill for consideration.

What’s the news: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on January 16, 2024 announced plans to introduce the Haryana Gig Workers Welfare Board Bill, 2024 in the upcoming cabinet meeting, said The Print. The Bill will call for the creation of a gig worker welfare board, similar to the Rajasthan Gig Workers Act passed in 2023.

Stakeholders to give inputs within a week: Chautala announced the presentation of the Bill during a meeting with representatives of various service-providing companies and senior officials from labour, transport and taxation departments. This included companies like NASSCOM, Amazon, Zomato and others. He asked all companies to send in their feedback on the Bill within a week and added that inputs from “mobility workers” will also be considered.

How does Haryana’s Welfare Board Bill differ from Rajasthan’s Gig Workers Act? The  Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Bill demands automatic registration of workers and employers in the state, via a Welfare Board, lists numerous duties for the Welfare Board as well as the companies employing the workers and also calls for a gig worker fund. However, news reports indicate that the Haryana Bill lacks details beyond board creation. Chautala told news agencies that Haryana already has “numerous schemes in place for the welfare of unorganised sector workers,” including financial aid for their children, support for daughters’ marriages, grants and allowances for purchasing bicycles, etc.

Rajasthan law wanting in some aspects: Sarayu Natarajan and Soujanya Sridharan from the Aapti Institute in a MediaNama article said the Rajasthan law for gig workers may not “adequately reflect the empirical realities of platform work.” They pointed out the law does not account for the diversity of work arrangements for different gig workers: For example, home-based work vs ride-sharing work. It does not consider workers rights beyond the provisions mentioned in the Act and does not outline a governance framework for the Central Transaction Information and Management System (CTIMS) – a system that maps all payments generated on platforms. It is hoped that the inputs from stakeholders after the meeting with Chautala may bring in new provisions that will address such issues in the Haryana Bill.

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy.

