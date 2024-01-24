wordpress blog stats
How Many Grievances were Logged by Online Streaming Platforms In December 2023?

Amazon Prime received the highest number of grievances among streaming platforms in December, at 283. This was followed by Jio Cinema with 91 grievances, and Netflix (42).

Amazon Prime received 283 grievances in December, making it the streaming service with the largest number of consumer grievances in the last month of 2023. The company disposed of 251 of these complaints, according to the disclosure published by the company under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Amazon Prime also had 12 grievances pending resolution from November all of which were disposed of in December. Among the grievances disposed only 7 were related to violations of the Code of Ethics under IT Rules, 2021 and the company did not agree to any of these grievances. It also received a direction/order from the Central Government and self-regulatory bodies, which it says it has complied with.

Other streaming services have received a significantly smaller number of grievances compared to Amazon Prime. The platform with the next highest number of grievances was Jio Cinema with 91 grievances of which only one was disposed of. Of the grievances received only 6 were related to the Code of Ethics and the company agreed to and took action on all of them.

What about other platforms?

Netflix: The company received 42 grievances in December and had 18 grievances pending from the previous month. It disposed of all the pending grievances from November and 20 grievances from December.  Six of the grievances received in December were related to the Code of Ethics and the company did not agree to any of these. It received one direction/order from the Central Government and self-regulatory bodies, the company did not specify if it has complied with the order or not.

SonyLiv: The company received 73 grievances last month, all of which were disposed of. None of these grievances were related to the code of ethics.

Disney+Hotstar: It received only 1 grievance in December which was dismissed by its grievance officer.

Amazon MiniTV: It received 6 grievances in December none of which were related to the Code of Ethics. It disposed of all the grievances it received.

Note: At the time of filing this story, Zee5 has not updated its website with the complaints it received since September. Similarly, Viacom18 (Voot’s parent company) does not disclose the details of its grievance redressal report and we were unable to access AltBalaji’s grievance redressal report.

How the Broadcast Bill will impact grievance redressal:

In November last year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) released the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, 2023. The bill included over-the-top broadcasting services (streaming services) under its scope. They will be required to ensure that their content is certified by a content evaluation committee, and will have to comply with a multi-layered regulatory system. This multi-layer regulatory system consists of self-regulation by the streaming service, a self-regulatory body, and a government-nominated Broadcast Advisory Council as the apex regulatory body.

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) and The Media Foundation (TMF) have expressed concern about this three-tier regulatory structure. EGI pointed out that the structure bears similarity to the regulatory bodies currently in place under the IT Rules, 2021, and stated that the constitutionality of the IT Rules has been challenged in several courts. On the other hand, TMF argues that the bill’s proposal to have a content evaluation committee and a broadcast advisory council forms an “unprecedented regulatory structure without clear evidence that it would prove efficient for the sector.” It suggested that the working of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) indicates that such bodies can fall prey to public cultural interventions and can result in self-censorship by streaming services. Speaking about the regulatory overlap between IT Rules and the broadcast bill, TMF has said that this would subject broadcasters using the internet, and operators that carry out programmes, to multiple conditions.

Self-censorship concerns with online streaming:

Despite the self-censorship concerns raised about the broadcast bill, the pre-existing regulatory system isn’t much better. In November last year, the Washington Post reported that streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime dropped multiple proposed and ongoing projects dealing with religion, and caste, owing to political pressure. This includes documentaries on political issues like India’s Emergency period and the three-part adaptation of ‘Maximum City,’ an award-winning book by Suketu Mehta. More recently, in January, we saw Netflix take down the Tamil film ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food’ after an FIR was filed by a Hindu IT Cell member, who claimed that some scenes in the film had hurt Hindu sentiments.

