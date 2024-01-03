wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

A Year After Proposing Self Regulation for Online Gaming, Gov Says It May Take Control Instead: Report

As per reports, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar noted that the government does not want the Self Regulatory Bodies governing the real money gaming sector to be ‘industry dominated’, backed by major gaming companies.

Published

The IT Ministry may start approving online real money games under rules passed for the sector last year, with a decision on the matter expected in a few weeks, Mint reported yesterday. Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed that the government’s potential intervention was because it was unsatisfied with the “one” application for a self regulatory body that came its way, bluntly adding that “we didn’t like it”. This contradicts our reports over the last year of at least four applications being received by the ministry (corroborated by highly-placed industry sources).

How regulation under the online gaming rules works: Only private self regulatory bodies notified by the Indian government can approve online real money games, and only these verified games are allowed to hit the market. No such body has been approved till now. Because of this, the online gaming rules, first proposed last January and passed last April, are yet to take effect—they’ll come into force three months after at least three bodies have been notified.

Chandrasekhar added that the ministry didn’t want self-regulatory bodies to be “industry-dominated”. Currently, the proposed bodies are backed by major existing real money gaming industry groups, like the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, All India Gaming Federation, E-Gaming Federation, and more. Mint added that this may be why the ministry wasn’t keen on approving the applications, due to their “significant” affiliations with specific real money gaming companies. Additionally, plans for a group of ministers to revamp India’s online gaming industry regulations have also been put on hold, allegedly following talks with the Prime Minister’s Office, sources speaking to Mint claimed.

The proposal to regulate the sector through private self regulatory bodies was criticised from the get-go, with critics accusing the government of abdicating its regulatory responsibilities to private and motivated interests as early as last January.

“Most self-regulatory organisations are funded and backed by one or two major online gaming companies and therefore there are serious questions on their credibility, independence and autonomy,” wrote gaming and technology lawyer Jay Sayta last year. “Further, the government abdicating its responsibility to regulate and monitor an important sector such as online gaming that has various socio-economic implications is not appropriate.”

Read more

 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ