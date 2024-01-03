A Year After Proposing Self Regulation for Online Gaming, Gov Says It May Take Control Instead: Report

The IT Ministry may start approving online real money games under rules passed for the sector last year, with a decision on the matter expected in a few weeks, Mint reported yesterday. Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed that the government’s potential intervention was because it was unsatisfied with the “one” application for a self regulatory body that came its way, bluntly adding that “we didn’t like it”. This contradicts our reports over the last year of at least four applications being received by the ministry (corroborated by highly-placed industry sources).

How regulation under the online gaming rules works: Only private self regulatory bodies notified by the Indian government can approve online real money games, and only these verified games are allowed to hit the market. No such body has been approved till now. Because of this, the online gaming rules, first proposed last January and passed last April, are yet to take effect—they’ll come into force three months after at least three bodies have been notified.

Chandrasekhar added that the ministry didn’t want self-regulatory bodies to be “industry-dominated”. Currently, the proposed bodies are backed by major existing real money gaming industry groups, like the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, All India Gaming Federation, E-Gaming Federation, and more. Mint added that this may be why the ministry wasn’t keen on approving the applications, due to their “significant” affiliations with specific real money gaming companies. Additionally, plans for a group of ministers to revamp India’s online gaming industry regulations have also been put on hold, allegedly following talks with the Prime Minister’s Office, sources speaking to Mint claimed.

The proposal to regulate the sector through private self regulatory bodies was criticised from the get-go, with critics accusing the government of abdicating its regulatory responsibilities to private and motivated interests as early as last January.

“Most self-regulatory organisations are funded and backed by one or two major online gaming companies and therefore there are serious questions on their credibility, independence and autonomy,” wrote gaming and technology lawyer Jay Sayta last year. “Further, the government abdicating its responsibility to regulate and monitor an important sector such as online gaming that has various socio-economic implications is not appropriate.”

