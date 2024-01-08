wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

What changes must Google make to Play Store as part of its $700 million settlement with US states

Out of the $700 million, $630 million will go to consumers harmed by Google’s anticompetitive practices (eligible consumers will be notified), and $70 million will go to the states that participated in the lawsuit.

Published

Google reached a $700 million settlement with fifty US states to resolve a lawsuit filed by the states alleging that the company engages in anticompetitive practices with the Play Store. The attorneys general of the states involved in the case litigated alongside Epic Games and Match Group. Match reached a separate settlement with Google in November 2023 whereas Epic took its case to a trial and won last December, just before details of this settlement were revealed. “No company, no matter how large or powerful, is allowed to corner a market and use its influence to overcharge consumers and smother competition. For too long, Google abused its market share to unfairly raise prices and block developers from selling products in other app stores." — New York Attorney General Letitia James Out of the $700 million, $630 million will go to consumers who were harmed by Google's anticompetitive practices (eligible consumers will be notified) and $70 million will go to the states that participated in the lawsuit. Along with the financial component, Google is required to make the following changes to its Play Store policies. Notably, all the below commitments come with a time limit, meaning that Google only has to adhere to them for the prescribed period: Installing third-party apps: For seven years, Android should allow the installation of third-party apps through means other than Google Play, including through third-party app stores. However, Google may implement reasonable restrictions to protect user privacy and security. User Choice Billing: For five years,…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ