Google reached a $700 million settlement with fifty US states to resolve a lawsuit filed by the states alleging that the company engages in anticompetitive practices with the Play Store. The attorneys general of the states involved in the case litigated alongside Epic Games and Match Group. Match reached a separate settlement with Google in November 2023 whereas Epic took its case to a trial and won last December, just before details of this settlement were revealed. “No company, no matter how large or powerful, is allowed to corner a market and use its influence to overcharge consumers and smother competition. For too long, Google abused its market share to unfairly raise prices and block developers from selling products in other app stores." — New York Attorney General Letitia James Out of the $700 million, $630 million will go to consumers who were harmed by Google's anticompetitive practices (eligible consumers will be notified) and $70 million will go to the states that participated in the lawsuit. Along with the financial component, Google is required to make the following changes to its Play Store policies. Notably, all the below commitments come with a time limit, meaning that Google only has to adhere to them for the prescribed period: Installing third-party apps: For seven years, Android should allow the installation of third-party apps through means other than Google Play, including through third-party app stores. However, Google may implement reasonable restrictions to protect user privacy and security. User Choice Billing: For five years,…
News
What changes must Google make to Play Store as part of its $700 million settlement with US states
Out of the $700 million, $630 million will go to consumers harmed by Google’s anticompetitive practices (eligible consumers will be notified), and $70 million will go to the states that participated in the lawsuit.
Latest Headlines
- Zomato to hit the breaks on BlinkIt integration: Report January 8, 2024
- Google, Apple take down eSIM apps Airalo, Holafly from their app stores in India January 8, 2024
- How Will Dark Patterns be Identified and Will Platforms Have to Actively Monitor Them? January 8, 2024
- What changes must Google make to Play Store as part of its $700 million settlement with US states January 8, 2024
- India’s Broadband Connections Increase from 885 Million in September to 888.27 Million in October in 2023 January 8, 2024
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...