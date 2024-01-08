What changes must Google make to Play Store as part of its $700 million settlement with US states

Google reached a $700 million settlement with fifty US states to resolve a lawsuit filed by the states alleging that the company engages in anticompetitive practices with the Play Store. The attorneys general of the states involved in the case litigated alongside Epic Games and Match Group. Match reached a separate settlement with Google in November 2023 whereas Epic took its case to a trial and won last December, just before details of this settlement were revealed. “No company, no matter how large or powerful, is allowed to corner a market and use its influence to overcharge consumers and smother competition. For too long, Google abused its market share to unfairly raise prices and block developers from selling products in other app stores." — New York Attorney General Letitia James Out of the $700 million, $630 million will go to consumers who were harmed by Google's anticompetitive practices (eligible consumers will be notified) and $70 million will go to the states that participated in the lawsuit. Along with the financial component, Google is required to make the following changes to its Play Store policies. Notably, all the below commitments come with a time limit, meaning that Google only has to adhere to them for the prescribed period: Installing third-party apps: For seven years, Android should allow the installation of third-party apps through means other than Google Play, including through third-party app stores. However, Google may implement reasonable restrictions to protect user privacy and security. User Choice Billing: For five years,…

