wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Google Play will allow more types of real money gaming apps in India starting July 2024

Google Play currently only allows approved rummy and daily fantasy sports (DFS) apps on the Play Store as part of a pilot program launched in September 2022.

Published

Google on January 11 announced that it will begin allowing more types of real-money gaming (RMG) apps on the Play Store in India starting July 2024, as long as these apps comply with local laws and Google’s policy on RMG apps.

Google Play currently only allows approved rummy and daily fantasy sports (DFS) apps on the Play Store as part of a pilot program launched in September 2022. But from July, developers in India can distribute real-money gaming apps beyond DFS and rummy.

“Based on the learnings from the pilots and positive feedback from users and developers, Google Play will begin supporting more RMG apps this year, including game types and operators not covered by an existing licensing framework,” Google stated.

Why does this matter: This is big for the real-money gaming industry as distributing apps through Play Store offers a significant advantage in reaching more users over other means of distribution such as sideloading or third-party app stores.

How does this new policy work with India’s online gaming rules: The online gaming rules, which were notified as an amendment to the IT Rules in April 2023, leave the industry to self-regulate through self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) that the IT Ministry will approve. As per the rules, gaming platforms can also only host real money games verified by a self-regulatory body. This means that Google Play will only be able to host games approved by a self-regulatory body. However, since the government hasn’t yet approved any self-regulatory body, these rules are not yet fully in effect. It appears that Google will allow all real-money gaming apps until these rules go into effect.

What are the Google policies RMG apps must comply with: All real-money gaming apps must comply with Google Play’s policies for real-money gaming apps such as age-gating to prevent minors from accessing the app and geo-gating to offer the app only in locations where it is legal, the company said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Do RMG apps have to pay Google a commission: Notably, Google might start levying commissions from RMG apps. Currently, Google does not allow real-money gaming apps to use Play Billing. This has been favourable to developers in a way because they don’t have to pay the commissions charged by Google. But Google has now clarified that it will be evolving its service fee model “to reflect the value Google Play provides and to help sustain the Android and Play ecosystems.” This most likely means that real-money gaming app developers will be expected to pay commissions to Google like other developers. “We are working closely with developers to ensure our new approach reflects the unique economics and various developer earning models of this industry. We will have more to share in the coming months on our new policy and future expansion plans,” Google said.

What about apps that are part of the existing pilot program: Developers who are already part of the pilot program for distributing DFS and Rummy apps have received an extension to remain on Google Play until June 30, 2024. The pilot originally ended on September 28, 2023, but Google gave a grace period to existing pilot apps to remain on Google Play until January 15, 2024. This grace period has now further been extended.

Also Read

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ