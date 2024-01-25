Google Chrome gets three new generative AI features

Google on January 23 announced that Chrome for Windows PCs and Macs will be getting the following three generative AI features in the coming months:

Get AI assistance when writing anywhere on the web: Chrome will assist users whenever they are drafting something on the web such as writing reviews, drafting emails, making inquiries, etc. Users can right-click on a text box on any site and select "Help me write" to use this feature.

Automatic organising of tabs: A new Tab Organiser feature on Chrome will automatically suggest and create tab groups based on all the open tabs. "This can be particularly helpful if you're working on several tasks in Chrome at the same time, like planning a trip, researching a topic and shopping," the company said. Users can enable this by right-clicking on a tab and selecting "Organise Similar Tabs."

AI-generated themes: Google is bringing its generative AI wallpapers feature present in Android 14 and Pixel 8 devices to Chrome. Users can generate custom themes based on a subject, mood, visual style and colour that they choose. "For example, maybe you're enamored with the 'aurora borealis' and want to see it in an 'animated' style with a 'serene' mood. Just select those options to see what Chrome comes up with," the company stated.

Chrome already dominates the browser space on Windows computers but it faces stiff competition from Safari on macOS. These new AI features could give it a leg up in this competition. But it should be noted that Microsoft’s Edge browser continues to lack in popularity despite Microsoft adding various AI features to the browser such as the ability to summarise webpages, the integration with GPT-powered Bing, etc.

The above features are not automatically available to all users. Those who want to try it must go to their settings in Chrome and navigate to the Experimental AI page to turn them on. It is only available to US users to start with.

